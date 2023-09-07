Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 07, 2023

Malayalam movies remade into Bollywood

Take a look at some of the Malayalam movies that were remade into Bollywood

Image: IMDB 

Billu Barber in Hindi is remake. Irfan played the role of the Barber while Sharukh khan played Mamooty's character

Katha Parayumbol 

Image: IMDB 

Bhool Bhulaiya was the Hindi remake of this movie. Priyadarshan decided to risk making a Hindi version

Image: IMDB 

Manichitrathazhu 

Same name in Hindi version where fans saw Salman khan and Kareena Kapoor playing the key roles

Body Guard 

Image: IMDB 

Ramji Rao Speaking 

Image: IMDB 

Hera Pheri featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal played the key roles

 Khatta Meetha Akshay Kumar from Bollywood and Tamil actress Trisha played the key roles

Vellanakalude Naadu

Image: IMDB 

Dor was the remake in Hindi which starred Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag and Shreyas Talpade

Perumazhakkalam 

Image: IMDB 

The Hindi remake of the same name starred Ajay Devgan who took up the mantle alongside Shreya Saran, who was paired with him

Drishyam 

Image: IMDB 

Traffic’s Hindi version features Manoj Bajpayee and Jimmy Sheigeil, which tanked the box office

Traffic 

Image: IMDB 

Boss was the remake of this movie. In the Hindi rendition Aditi Rao Hyadri and Mithun Chakraborty were seen. However the movie received mixed reviews

Pokkiri Raja 

Image: IMDB 

