Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 07, 2023
Malayalam movies remade into Bollywood
Take a look at some of the Malayalam movies that were remade into Bollywood
Billu Barber in Hindi is remake. Irfan played the role of the Barber while Sharukh khan played Mamooty's character
Katha Parayumbol
Bhool Bhulaiya was the Hindi remake of this movie. Priyadarshan decided to risk making a Hindi version
Manichitrathazhu
Same name in Hindi version where fans saw Salman khan and Kareena Kapoor playing the key roles
Body Guard
Ramji Rao Speaking
Hera Pheri featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal played the key roles
Khatta Meetha Akshay Kumar from Bollywood and Tamil actress Trisha played the key roles
Vellanakalude Naadu
Dor was the remake in Hindi which starred Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag and Shreyas Talpade
Perumazhakkalam
The Hindi remake of the same name starred Ajay Devgan who took up the mantle alongside Shreya Saran, who was paired with him
Drishyam
Traffic’s Hindi version features Manoj Bajpayee and Jimmy Sheigeil, which tanked the box office
Traffic
Boss was the remake of this movie. In the Hindi rendition Aditi Rao Hyadri and Mithun Chakraborty were seen. However the movie received mixed reviews
Pokkiri Raja
