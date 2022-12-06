Heading 3
Male green flag
K-drama characters
DEC 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Taking the crown and launching himself into stardom, Kang Tae Oh was the best boyfriend to have.
Lee Jun Ho
Image: ENA
Image: tvN
Ri Jeong Hyuk
Crossing oceans and borders is no biggie for this man in love.
Image: KBS2
He is the best partner to have, on and off field.
Park Tae Joon
Image: SBS
Molding himself to become the best version of himself, this character of Ahn Hyo Seop has to be our favourite.
Kang Tae Moo
Image: SBS
Growth is an important aspect of becoming an adult, carried with enough weight by Choi Woo Shik.
Choi Woong
Image: JTBC
All three characters from Thirty-Nine were enough to make you feel proud about their existence.
Kim Seonu
Image: KBS2
Hwang Yong Sik
Keeping true to himself and going for what he wants, he was the biggest supporter of the woman he loves.
There’s strength in scars and even more in getting over them, Nam Joo Hyuk iconic character knew it.
Jung Joon Hyung
Image: MBC
Image: tvN
Putting yourself out there and being the kindest in existence, this Kim Seon Ho character won everyone’s hearts.
Hong Du Sik
Image: KBS
His attitude towards all the expectations from a married woman should only be natural, and we appreciate it.
Hwang Hee Tae
