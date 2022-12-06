Heading 3

Male green flag
K-drama characters

Taking the crown and launching himself into stardom, Kang Tae Oh was the best boyfriend to have.

Lee Jun Ho

Image: ENA 

Image: tvN

Ri Jeong Hyuk

Crossing oceans and borders is no biggie for this man in love.

Image: KBS2

He is the best partner to have, on and off field.

Park Tae Joon

Image: SBS

Molding himself to become the best version of himself, this character of Ahn Hyo Seop has to be our favourite.

Kang Tae Moo

Image: SBS

Growth is an important aspect of becoming an adult, carried with enough weight by Choi Woo Shik.

Choi Woong

Image: JTBC

All three characters from Thirty-Nine were enough to make you feel proud about their existence.

Kim Seonu

Image: KBS2

Hwang Yong Sik

Keeping true to himself and going for what he wants, he was the biggest supporter of the woman he loves.

There’s strength in scars and even more in getting over them, Nam Joo Hyuk iconic character knew it.

Jung Joon Hyung

Image: MBC

Image: tvN

Putting yourself out there and being the kindest in existence, this Kim Seon Ho character won everyone’s hearts.

Hong Du Sik

Image: KBS

His attitude towards all the expectations from a married woman should only be natural, and we appreciate it.

Hwang Hee Tae

