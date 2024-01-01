Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 09, 2024

Entertainment

Male K-drama actors who will rule our 2024

As we bid farewell to 2023 and gear up for the rollercoaster of emotions that is K-Drama in 2024, it's time we prepare for new heart-fluttering moments

Image: Park Instagram 

Here is the list of male K-drama actors who will rule our 2024

Image: JTBC

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin headline the cosmic rom-com, 'When The Stars Gossip.' Brace for celestial magic as Korea's A-listers take us on an enchanting journey.

Lee Min Ho - ‘When The Stars Gossip’

Image: SBS

IU and Park Bo Gum team up for the serotonin-packed K-Drama, 'You Have Done Well.' Get ready for a heartwarming dose of joy from this dynamic duo.

Park Bo Gum - ‘You Have Done Well’

Image: tvN 

Lee Jae Wook's 2024 takeover features two gems, 'Royal Roader' and 'Hong Rang.' The heartthrob's global presence continues, promising double the drama and allure.

Lee Jae Wook - ‘Royal Roader’ & ‘Hong Rang’

Image: MBC

Lee Jun Young - ‘Royal Roader’

Image: MBC

Crowned king of K-Drama, Lee Jun Young embarks on a one-man entertainment marathon with four confirmed projects. Get ready for a versatile showcase of his talent.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won lead 'Queen Of Tears,' a dynamic duo turning emotions into laughter. Brace yourself for a K-Drama journey of tears transformed into joy.

Kim Soo Hyun - ‘Queen Of Tears’

Image: tvN 

Lee Soo Hyuk's brilliance unfolds in 2024 with 'S Line' and 'Queen Woo.' Get ready for a double dose of this versatile heartthrob's captivating performances.

Lee Soo Hyuk - ‘S Line’ & ‘Queen Woo’

Image: KBS2

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye prescribe laughter and love in 'Doctor Slump.' Brace for a cure-all K-Drama that promises a delightful mix of humor and romance.

Park Hyung Sik - ‘Doctor Slump’

Image: tvN 

Park Ji Hoon storms into 2024 with a K-Drama double feature - 'Love Song For Illusion' and 'Weak Hero Class 2.' Hold onto your hats for this binge-worthy extravaganza.

Park Ji Hoon - ‘Love Song For Illusion’ & ‘Weak Hero Class 2’

Image: KBS2

