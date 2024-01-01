Male K-drama actors who will rule our 2024
As we bid farewell to 2023 and gear up for the rollercoaster of emotions that is K-Drama in 2024, it's time we prepare for new heart-fluttering moments
Image: Park Instagram
Here is the list of male K-drama actors who will rule our 2024
Image: JTBC
Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin headline the cosmic rom-com, 'When The Stars Gossip.' Brace for celestial magic as Korea's A-listers take us on an enchanting journey.
Lee Min Ho - ‘When The Stars Gossip’
Image: SBS
IU and Park Bo Gum team up for the serotonin-packed K-Drama, 'You Have Done Well.' Get ready for a heartwarming dose of joy from this dynamic duo.
Park Bo Gum - ‘You Have Done Well’
Image: tvN
Lee Jae Wook's 2024 takeover features two gems, 'Royal Roader' and 'Hong Rang.' The heartthrob's global presence continues, promising double the drama and allure.
Lee Jae Wook - ‘Royal Roader’ & ‘Hong Rang’
Image: MBC
Lee Jun Young - ‘Royal Roader’
Image: MBC
Crowned king of K-Drama, Lee Jun Young embarks on a one-man entertainment marathon with four confirmed projects. Get ready for a versatile showcase of his talent.
Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won lead 'Queen Of Tears,' a dynamic duo turning emotions into laughter. Brace yourself for a K-Drama journey of tears transformed into joy.
Kim Soo Hyun - ‘Queen Of Tears’
Image: tvN
Lee Soo Hyuk's brilliance unfolds in 2024 with 'S Line' and 'Queen Woo.' Get ready for a double dose of this versatile heartthrob's captivating performances.
Lee Soo Hyuk - ‘S Line’ & ‘Queen Woo’
Image: KBS2
Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye prescribe laughter and love in 'Doctor Slump.' Brace for a cure-all K-Drama that promises a delightful mix of humor and romance.
Park Hyung Sik - ‘Doctor Slump’
Image: tvN
Click Here
Park Ji Hoon storms into 2024 with a K-Drama double feature - 'Love Song For Illusion' and 'Weak Hero Class 2.' Hold onto your hats for this binge-worthy extravaganza.
Park Ji Hoon - ‘Love Song For Illusion’ & ‘Weak Hero Class 2’
Image: KBS2