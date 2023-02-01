Heading 3
Male K-pop artists’ birthday in Feb Pt-1
Vedangi Joshi
feb 1, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Doyoung
That look is making our hearts go gaga
Vernon’s eyes are breathtakingly beautiful
Vernon
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
He’s very strikingly handsome
Jungmo
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
That snowy feel is giving us the chills
Taehyun
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
The fire in his eyes is melting everyone’s heart
DK
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
I.N
An innocent face with sharp expressions, what a memorable contrast
The ENHYPEN leader is a charmer
Jungwon
Image Credit: BELIFT LAB
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
Dino
Dino is SEVENTEEN’s golden boy
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
The dazzling eyes of J-Hope make us fall for him
J-Hope
