Heading 3
Male K-pop artists’ birthday in Feb Pt-2
Vedangi Joshi
feb 2, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
Junghwan
Junghwan looks happy and cheerful
His eyes are so dreamy
Jungwoo
2023 Seoul Music Awards_ Best dressed
Male K-pop idols turning 23 in 2023 part 3
Image Credit: IST Entertainment
He is the dream date that every girl wants
Kevin
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Can’t stop looking at how much he’s grown in front of our eyes
Jisung
Image Credit: Yuehua Entertainment
The future looks bright with talents like him
Eunchan
Image Credit: FNC Entertainment
Yoo Taeyang
Stealing our hearts in this black-and-white look
We can’t stop admiring his stunning self
Ten
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Johnny
His eyes are giving us butterflies!
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
He looks like a man on a mission
Changsub
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.