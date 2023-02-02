Heading 3

Male K-pop artists’ birthday in Feb Pt-2

Vedangi Joshi

feb 2, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: YG Entertainment

Junghwan 

Junghwan looks happy and cheerful

His eyes are so dreamy 

 Jungwoo

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment

2023 Seoul Music Awards_ Best dressed 

Male K-pop idols turning 23 in 2023 part 3 

Image Credit:  IST Entertainment

He is the dream date that every girl wants 

Kevin 

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Can’t stop looking at how much he’s grown in front of our eyes

Jisung

Image Credit: Yuehua Entertainment   

The future looks bright with talents like him

Eunchan 

 Image Credit: FNC Entertainment

Yoo Taeyang

Stealing our hearts in this black-and-white look 

We can’t stop admiring his stunning self

Ten

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Johnny

His eyes are giving us butterflies!

Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment

He looks like a man on a mission

 Changsub

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here