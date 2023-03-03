Heading 3

 Image Credit: Starship Entertainment 

Wohno 

Lee Ho Seok better known by his stage name Wohno is a former member of the boy group MONSTA X, his birthday falls on March 1 

Image Credit: Woollim Entertainment 

Jangjun 

Jangjun is a member of the K-pop boy band Golden Child and his birthday is on 3 March   

Image Credit: Fantagio

MJ 

Kim Myung Jun known professionally as MJ is a member of ASTRO who is born on March 5 

Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment

Hyunsik

Hyunsik a member of the K-pop boy group BTOB celebrates his birth on March 7 

 Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

SUGA 

Member SUGA of popular K-pop group BTS has his birthday on March 9 

Image Credit: Woollim Entertainment


Kim Myung Soo famously known by his stage name L is a member of the K-pop boys group INFINITE and was born on March 13 

 Image Credit:  YG Entertainment

Jihoon 

Jihoon is a member of YG Entertainment’s TREASURE and is born on March 14 

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment 

Hyunjin 

Stray Kids member Hyunjin’s birthday is celebrated on March 20 

 Image Credit: Starship Entertainment

Wonjin 

CRAVITY member Wonjin was born on March 22 

 Image Credit: KQ ENTERTAINMENT

Yunho 

Yunho is a member of the boy group ATEEZ and his birthday falls on March 23 

