Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
Wohno
Lee Ho Seok better known by his stage name Wohno is a former member of the boy group MONSTA X, his birthday falls on March 1
Image Credit: Woollim Entertainment
Jangjun
Jangjun is a member of the K-pop boy band Golden Child and his birthday is on 3 March
Image Credit: Fantagio
MJ
Kim Myung Jun known professionally as MJ is a member of ASTRO who is born on March 5
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
Hyunsik
Hyunsik a member of the K-pop boy group BTOB celebrates his birth on March 7
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
SUGA
Member SUGA of popular K-pop group BTS has his birthday on March 9
Image Credit: Woollim Entertainment
L
Kim Myung Soo famously known by his stage name L is a member of the K-pop boys group INFINITE and was born on March 13
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
Jihoon
Jihoon is a member of YG Entertainment’s TREASURE and is born on March 14
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Hyunjin
Stray Kids member Hyunjin’s birthday is celebrated on March 20
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
Wonjin
CRAVITY member Wonjin was born on March 22
Image Credit: KQ ENTERTAINMENT
Yunho
Yunho is a member of the boy group ATEEZ and his birthday falls on March 23
