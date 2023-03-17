Heading 3
Male K-pop groups' representative songs
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
SEVENTEEN- Don't Wanna Cry
Don’t Wanna Cry is one of the most famous and known songs from the boy band SEVENTEEN
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS- Dynamite
This song was released on 21 August 2020, it became the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours gaining 101.1 million views on its first day
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
iKON- Love Scenario
Love Scenario is a song from the album Return which was released on 25 January 2018, the song is famous amongst fans and in South Korea because the lyrics are great
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
WINNER - REALLY REALLY
This song was released on 4 April 2017, it went on to sell over 2.5 million digital copies domestically and surpass 100 million streams soon after
( Image Credit: SM Entertainment
SHINee - Ring Ding Dong
This song was the lead single for their third extended play, 2009, Year of Us and has proven to be definitive of the group’s music
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
NCT U - Boss
The song was released in 2018, it has surpassed 100 million views and has become NCT's first MV to reach the milestone
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Super Junior - Sorry Sorry
It was Super Junior's most successful and popular single on the music charts, they won ten awards during the song's promotion period
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
EXO - Growl
Growl is known to be one of the most well-known and best K-pop songs, with over two million downloads, the song is EXO's best-selling single to date
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
BIGBANG - BANG BANG BANG
This Is a song by boy group BIGBANG, initially released as a part of the single album A on 1 June 2015 and was a sensational hit
Image Credit: GOT7
GOT7 - Just Right
Just Right is part of group’s the third extended play, it was released on 13 July 2015, and carries special memories for their fans
