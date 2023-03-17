Heading 3

Male K-pop groups’ representative songs

Vedangi Joshi

mar 17, 2023

Entertainment 

 Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment 

SEVENTEEN- Don't Wanna Cry 

Don’t Wanna Cry is one of the most famous and known songs from the boy band SEVENTEEN 

 Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

BTS- Dynamite

This song was released on 21 August 2020, it became the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours gaining 101.1 million views on its first day 

 Image Credit: YG Entertainment

 iKON- Love Scenario 

Love Scenario is a song from the album Return which was released on 25 January 2018, the song is famous amongst fans and in South Korea because the lyrics are great 

Image Credit: YG Entertainment

WINNER - REALLY REALLY

This song was released on 4 April 2017, it went on to sell over 2.5 million digital copies domestically and surpass 100 million streams soon after

( Image Credit: SM Entertainment

SHINee - Ring Ding Dong

This song was the lead single for their third extended play, 2009, Year of Us and has proven to be definitive of the group’s music 

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment

 NCT U - Boss

The song was released in 2018, it has surpassed 100 million views and has become NCT's first MV to reach the milestone 

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Super Junior - Sorry Sorry 

It was Super Junior's most successful and popular single on the music charts, they won ten awards during the song's promotion period 

 Image Credit:  SM  Entertainment 

EXO - Growl 

Growl is known to be one of the most well-known and best K-pop songs, with over two million downloads, the song is EXO's best-selling single to date 

Image Credit: YG Entertainment 

 BIGBANG - BANG BANG BANG 

This Is a song by boy group BIGBANG, initially released as a part of the single album A on 1 June 2015 and was a sensational hit

Image Credit: GOT7

 GOT7 - Just Right

Just Right is part of group’s the third extended play, it was released on 13 July 2015, and carries special memories for their fans

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here