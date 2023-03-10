Heading 3
Male K-pop groups that deserved better
Vedangi Joshi
mar 10, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: J. Tune Camp
MBLAQ
They debuted in 2009 and have many popular hits like ‘Smoky Girl’, and ‘This Is War’, most of their fans still think they never got the support and popularity they deserve
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
Boyfriend
Debuted in 2011 with their self-titled track, their label decided to promote more in Japan so when the group made a comeback after 2 years they didn’t receive a response like before
Image Credit: Star Crew Entertainment
HOTSHOT
The group consisted of six members, and they debuted on 31 October 2014, and the members of this group have done many survival shows
Image Credit: J. Tune Camp
MADTOWN
Formed in 2014 and disbanded in 2017, despite receiving love for their solo activities, the fans still hope for a comeback and to see all members together again
Image Credit: DSP Entertainment
SS501
The group earned both domestic and global popularity in a short time, five years later they left their agency and have been inactive as a full group since
Image Credit: TS Entertainment
B.A.P
The group debuted in 2012 and became famous but in 2018, the members started leaving the group slowly making them disband in 2019
Image Credit: KQ ENTERTAINMENT
Block B
Block B is one of the groups which is most acknowledged by K-pop fans for unexplored potential and fans are hoping for a full group comeback after recent activities together
Image Credit: Star Empire Entertainment
ZE:A
Full of talented individuals, they captured fans' hearts with their amazing songs with some of the members becoming incredible actors as well
Image Credit: Swing Entertainment, Stone Entertainment
X1
Despite being super talented X1 released one album and that was their last album, the band was formed through the reality survival show Produce X 101, and many fans are still hoping for their comeback
