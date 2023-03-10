Heading 3

 Male K-pop groups that deserved better

Vedangi Joshi

mar 10, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: J. Tune Camp

MBLAQ

They debuted in 2009 and have many popular hits like ‘Smoky Girl’, and ‘This Is War’, most of their fans still think they never got the support and popularity they deserve 

Image Credit: Starship Entertainment

Boyfriend 

Debuted in 2011 with their self-titled track, their label decided to promote more in Japan so when the group made a comeback after 2 years they didn’t receive a response like before 

Image Credit: Star Crew Entertainment

HOTSHOT 

The group consisted of six members, and they debuted on 31 October 2014, and the members of this group have done many survival shows

 Image Credit: J. Tune Camp

MADTOWN 

Formed in 2014 and disbanded in 2017, despite receiving love for their solo activities, the fans still hope for a comeback and to see all members together again 

Image Credit: DSP Entertainment 

SS501 

The group earned both domestic and global popularity in a short time, five years later they left their agency and have been inactive as a full group since

Image Credit: TS Entertainment 

B.A.P 

The group debuted in 2012 and became famous but in 2018, the members started leaving the group slowly making them disband in 2019

 Image Credit: KQ ENTERTAINMENT

Block B 

Block B is one of the groups which is most acknowledged by K-pop fans for unexplored potential and fans are hoping for a full group comeback after recent activities together

 Image Credit: Star Empire Entertainment

ZE:A 

Full of talented individuals, they captured fans' hearts with their amazing songs with some of the members becoming incredible actors as well

Image Credit: Swing Entertainment, Stone Entertainment

X1 

Despite being super talented X1 released one album and that was their last album, the band was formed through the reality survival show Produce X 101, and many fans are still hoping for their comeback 

