Male K-pop idols
born in December
December's worldwide handsome, Jin, graces the stage with angelic vocals and endearing visuals. As the eldest BTS member, his leadership shines
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS)
TREASURE's December-born vocalist, Doyoung, serenades with his soulful voice. His charm and stage presence contribute to TREASURE's rising success
Image: YG Entertainment
Doyoung (TREASURE)
TXT's leader, Soobin, born in December, leads with charisma and a towering stage presence. His dynamic vocals and leadership define TXT's unique sound
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Soobin (TXT)
December-born V, a BTS vocalist and visual, mesmerizes with his deep voice and captivating visuals. His artistry and stage charisma redefine K-pop standards
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS)
SHINee's charismatic rapper, Minho, born in December, brings energy and versatility. His impactful rap style and acting skills contribute to SHINee's iconic legacy
Image: SM Entertainment
Minho (SHINee)
ENHYPEN's youngest, Ni-ki, born in December, stuns with powerful dance and vocals. His youthful energy and talent contribute to ENHYPEN's dynamic performances
Image: BELIFT LAB
Ni-ki (ENHYPEN)
December-born Shinwon, PENTAGON's visual and vocalist, captivates with his striking looks and smooth vocals. His presence adds depth to PENTAGON's diverse lineup
Image: Cube Entertainment
Shinwon (PENTAGON)
SEVENTEEN's charming vocalist, Joshua, born in December, serenades with sweet tones. His warm personality and vocal prowess enrich SEVENTEEN's musical tapestry
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Joshua (SEVENTEEN)
December's legendary artist, PSY, transcends generations with his iconic music and energetic performances. His influence as a producer and performer is unmatched
Image: P Nation
PSY
Click Here
2PM's versatile talent, Taecyeon, born in December, shines as a rapper, actor, and entertainer. His charisma and stage presence make him a K-pop icon
Image: JYP Entertainment
Taecyeon (2PM)