Pujya Doss

November 30, 2023

Entertainment

Male K-pop idols
born in December

December's worldwide handsome, Jin, graces the stage with angelic vocals and endearing visuals. As the eldest BTS member, his leadership shines

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin (BTS)

TREASURE's December-born vocalist, Doyoung, serenades with his soulful voice. His charm and stage presence contribute to TREASURE's rising success

Image: YG Entertainment

Doyoung (TREASURE)

TXT's leader, Soobin, born in December, leads with charisma and a towering stage presence. His dynamic vocals and leadership define TXT's unique sound

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Soobin (TXT)

December-born V, a BTS vocalist and visual, mesmerizes with his deep voice and captivating visuals. His artistry and stage charisma redefine K-pop standards

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS)

SHINee's charismatic rapper, Minho, born in December, brings energy and versatility. His impactful rap style and acting skills contribute to SHINee's iconic legacy

Image: SM Entertainment

Minho (SHINee)

ENHYPEN's youngest, Ni-ki, born in December, stuns with powerful dance and vocals. His youthful energy and talent contribute to ENHYPEN's dynamic performances

Image: BELIFT LAB

Ni-ki (ENHYPEN)

December-born Shinwon, PENTAGON's visual and vocalist, captivates with his striking looks and smooth vocals. His presence adds depth to PENTAGON's diverse lineup

Image: Cube Entertainment

Shinwon (PENTAGON)

SEVENTEEN's charming vocalist, Joshua, born in December, serenades with sweet tones. His warm personality and vocal prowess enrich SEVENTEEN's musical tapestry

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Joshua (SEVENTEEN)

December's legendary artist, PSY, transcends generations with his iconic music and energetic performances. His influence as a producer and performer is unmatched

Image: P Nation

PSY

2PM's versatile talent, Taecyeon, born in December, shines as a rapper, actor, and entertainer. His charisma and stage presence make him a K-pop icon

Image: JYP Entertainment

Taecyeon (2PM)

