Male K-pop idols
Born In November

A shining star with an infectious smile, Min hyuk's charisma and versatile talents light up the stage

Image: Starship Entertainment

Minhyuk (MONSTA X) 

THE BOYZ's talented leader showcases his versatile vocals and captivating presence, leading with charm

Image: Cre.ker Entertainment

Sangyeon (THE BOYZ) 

An artistic dancer and vocalist, The8's performances exude elegance and style

Image: Pledis Entertainment

The8 (SEVENTEEN) 

ATEEZ's visionary leader and rapper, Hongjoong's stage presence and creativity make him a true standout

Image: KQ Entertainment

Hongjoong (ATEEZ)

With an endearing smile and dynamic skills, Jake captures hearts with his multi-talented artistry

Image: BELIFT LAB

Jake (ENHYPEN) 

A global sensation, Eric Nam is a versatile singer, songwriter, and entertainer, adored for his captivating music and hosting

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

Eric Nam 

Renowned for his electrifying dance and vocal prowess, Yugyeom's charismatic style sets him apart

Yugyeom (GOT7)

Image: AOMG

A soulful vocalist and beloved leader, Eunkwang's rich voice warms hearts with each note

Image: Cube Entertainment

Eunkwang (BTOB) 

A multi-talented artist, Chanyeol's captivating rap and vocal talents shine in EXO's music

Chanyeol (EXO) 

Image: SM Entertainment

A dynamic singer and rapper, Min hyuk's stage presence adds a special spark to BTOB's performances

Image: Cube Entertainment

Min hyuk (BTOB)

