Male K-pop idols
Born In November
A shining star with an infectious smile, Min hyuk's charisma and versatile talents light up the stage
Image: Starship Entertainment
Minhyuk (MONSTA X)
THE BOYZ's talented leader showcases his versatile vocals and captivating presence, leading with charm
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment
Sangyeon (THE BOYZ)
An artistic dancer and vocalist, The8's performances exude elegance and style
Image: Pledis Entertainment
The8 (SEVENTEEN)
ATEEZ's visionary leader and rapper, Hongjoong's stage presence and creativity make him a true standout
Image: KQ Entertainment
Hongjoong (ATEEZ)
With an endearing smile and dynamic skills, Jake captures hearts with his multi-talented artistry
Image: BELIFT LAB
Jake (ENHYPEN)
A global sensation, Eric Nam is a versatile singer, songwriter, and entertainer, adored for his captivating music and hosting
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
Eric Nam
Renowned for his electrifying dance and vocal prowess, Yugyeom's charismatic style sets him apart
Yugyeom (GOT7)
Image: AOMG
A soulful vocalist and beloved leader, Eunkwang's rich voice warms hearts with each note
Image: Cube Entertainment
Eunkwang (BTOB)
A multi-talented artist, Chanyeol's captivating rap and vocal talents shine in EXO's music
Chanyeol (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
A dynamic singer and rapper, Min hyuk's stage presence adds a special spark to BTOB's performances
Image: Cube Entertainment
Min hyuk (BTOB)