Male K-pop idols to date based on Zodiac
Energetic, passionate, and a born leader, Jungkook is the perfect match for an Aries who craves adventure and excitement
Image: Big Hit Entertainment.
Aries - Jungkook (BTS)
Reliable, romantic, and with a soothing voice, Minhyuk's traits make him an ideal companion for those who seek stability
Image: Starship Entertainment.
Taurus - Minhyuk (MONSTA X)
Social, adaptable, and charming, Jimin's spirit brings joy and versatility. Connect with this dynamic personality for endless conversations and laughter
Image: Big Hit Entertainment.
Gemini - Jimin (BTS)
Nurturing, emotional, and with a warm smile, Jun's qualities create a safe haven. Fall in love with his caring and gentle nature
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Cancer - Jun (SEVENTEEN)
Charismatic, confident, and a true performer, Taemin's aura lights up any room. Experience the spotlight with this magnetic and dazzling artist
Image: SM Entertainment.
Leo - Taemin (SHINee)
Artistic, empathetic, and with a dreamy soul, V's qualities add depth to every moment. Immerse yourself in the beauty of his creativity
Image: Big Hit Entertainment.
Virgo - V (BTS)
Aesthetic, romantic, and a true gentleman, JB's charm brings balance and harmony. Join him on a journey of artistry and love
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Libra - JB (GOT7)
Intense, passionate, and with a magnetic presence, Baekhyun's energy invites you into a world of deep emotions and irresistible allure
Image: SM Entertainment.
Scorpio - Baekhyun (EXO)
Optimistic, adventurous, and with a captivating smile, Jinwoo's spirit promises a journey filled with laughter and joy. Discover the world with him
Image: YG Entertainment.
Sagittarius - Jinwoo (WINNER)
Ambitious, reliable, and a grounded leader, S.Coups' qualities make him an ideal partner for those seeking stability and success
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Capricorn - S.Coups (SEVENTEEN)
Innovative, open-minded, and with a creative spirit, Mingyu's energy promises a unique and unconventional experience. Embrace the unexpected with this visionary
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Aquarius - Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)
Dreamy, sensitive, and with undeniable sensuality, Wonho's qualities create an enchanting and emotional connection. Dive into the depths of love with this charismatic artist
Image: Highline Entertainment.
Pisces - Wonho
