Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 28, 2023

Entertainment

Male K-pop idols to date based on Zodiac

Energetic, passionate, and a born leader, Jungkook is the perfect match for an Aries who craves adventure and excitement

Image:  Big Hit Entertainment.

Aries - Jungkook (BTS)

Reliable, romantic, and with a soothing voice, Minhyuk's traits make him an ideal companion for those who seek stability

Image:  Starship Entertainment.

Taurus - Minhyuk (MONSTA X)

Social, adaptable, and charming, Jimin's spirit brings joy and versatility. Connect with this dynamic personality for endless conversations and laughter

Image:  Big Hit Entertainment.

Gemini - Jimin (BTS)

Nurturing, emotional, and with a warm smile, Jun's qualities create a safe haven. Fall in love with his caring and gentle nature

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Cancer - Jun (SEVENTEEN)

Charismatic, confident, and a true performer, Taemin's aura lights up any room. Experience the spotlight with this magnetic and dazzling artist

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Leo - Taemin (SHINee)

Artistic, empathetic, and with a dreamy soul, V's qualities add depth to every moment. Immerse yourself in the beauty of his creativity

Image:  Big Hit Entertainment.

Virgo - V (BTS)

Aesthetic, romantic, and a true gentleman, JB's charm brings balance and harmony. Join him on a journey of artistry and love

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Libra - JB (GOT7)

Intense, passionate, and with a magnetic presence, Baekhyun's energy invites you into a world of deep emotions and irresistible allure

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Scorpio - Baekhyun (EXO)

Optimistic, adventurous, and with a captivating smile, Jinwoo's spirit promises a journey filled with laughter and joy. Discover the world with him

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Sagittarius - Jinwoo (WINNER)

Ambitious, reliable, and a grounded leader, S.Coups' qualities make him an ideal partner for those seeking stability and success

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Capricorn - S.Coups (SEVENTEEN)

Innovative, open-minded, and with a creative spirit, Mingyu's energy promises a unique and unconventional experience. Embrace the unexpected with this visionary

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

Aquarius - Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)

Dreamy, sensitive, and with undeniable sensuality, Wonho's qualities create an enchanting and emotional connection. Dive into the depths of love with this charismatic artist

Image:  Highline Entertainment.

Pisces - Wonho

THANKS FOR READING

Aries - Jungkook (BTS)

Click Here