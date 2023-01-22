Heading 3

Male K-pop idols turning 23 in 2023 Pt-3 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 21, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: YG Entertainment

Jihoon 

Jihoon has an eye-catching beauty

Junkyu looks so cute smiling like that! 

Junkyu 

Image Credit: YG Entertainment

Female K-pop idols that are turning 23 in 2023 

Recently Released K-Drama on fantasy

Image Credit: YG Entertainment

Those eyes are melting our hearts 

Yoshi

Image Credit: News1

Bold looks are the perfect fit for him

 Kang Seokhwa

Image Credit: DSP Media

Stealing hearts left, right and centre

Lee Junhyuk 

Image Credit: DSP Media

Yoo Dohyun

His cute eyes and rosy lips have our heart 

Hyuk is a natural beauty 

Hyuk 

Image Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment

Image Credit: Starship Entertainment

Woobin

Those sharp eyes have all our attention

Image Credit: News1 

He really looks like an angel coming down from heaven 

Jungmo

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here