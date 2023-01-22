Heading 3
Male K-pop idols turning 23 in 2023 Pt-3
Vedangi Joshi
jan 21, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
Jihoon
Jihoon has an eye-catching beauty
Junkyu looks so cute smiling like that!
Junkyu
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
Female K-pop idols that are turning 23 in 2023
Recently Released K-Drama on fantasy
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
Those eyes are melting our hearts
Yoshi
Image Credit: News1
Bold looks are the perfect fit for him
Kang Seokhwa
Image Credit: DSP Media
Stealing hearts left, right and centre
Lee Junhyuk
Image Credit: DSP Media
Yoo Dohyun
His cute eyes and rosy lips have our heart
Hyuk is a natural beauty
Hyuk
Image Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
Woobin
Those sharp eyes have all our attention
Image Credit: News1
He really looks like an angel coming down from heaven
Jungmo
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.