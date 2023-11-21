Heading 3

November 21, 2023

Entertainment

Male K-pop Idols with
Two-letter Stage Names

D.O., or Do Kyung-soo, from EXO, showcases his talent. His stage name is a snappy nod to his last name

Image: SM Entertainment.

D.O. (EXO)

RM, leader of BTS, was once Rap Monster. Now, Kim Nam-joon keeps it simple. His name change reflects evolution 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS)

Meet iKON's Donghyuk, known as DK. His two-letter name captures his charisma. Discover Donghyuk's magnetic stage presence

Image: YG Entertainment.

DK (iKON)

B.I, or Kim Han-bin, a K-pop standout. His stage name, "Be I," symbolizes endless possibilities. Explore the versatility of B.I

Image: YG Entertainment.

B.I (iKON)

ASTRO's main vocalist, MJ, keeps it concise. His stage name reflects Myung Jun's minimalist approach. Experience MJ's refreshing simplicity

Image: Fantagio Music.

MJ (ASTRO)

B.M of KARD, or Big Matthew, commands attention. His two-letter stage name mirrors his imposing presence. Witness B.M's charisma

Image: DSP Media.

B.M (KARD)

Seventeen's DK, Lee Seok-min, embraces multitasking. DK signifies the path of a versatile artist. Explore DK's diverse talents 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

DK (SEVENTEEN)

Stray Kids' youngest, I.N., born Yang Jeong-in, shines. I.N.'s talent and songwriting contribute to the group's success

Image: JYP Entertainment.

I.N. (STRAY KIDS)

I.M from MONSTA X, or Im Chang-kyun, radiates charisma. His rap skills and stage presence make him a fan favorite

Image: Starship Entertainment.

I.M (MONSTA X)

ONF's MK, or Park Min-kyun, exudes charisma. MK, short for "Min Karat," adds a golden touch to ONF's success

Image: WM Entertainment.

MK (ONF)

