Pujya Doss
November 21, 2023
Entertainment
Male K-pop Idols with
Two-letter Stage Names
D.O., or Do Kyung-soo, from EXO, showcases his talent. His stage name is a snappy nod to his last name
Image: SM Entertainment.
D.O. (EXO)
RM, leader of BTS, was once Rap Monster. Now, Kim Nam-joon keeps it simple. His name change reflects evolution
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS)
Meet iKON's Donghyuk, known as DK. His two-letter name captures his charisma. Discover Donghyuk's magnetic stage presence
Image: YG Entertainment.
DK (iKON)
B.I, or Kim Han-bin, a K-pop standout. His stage name, "Be I," symbolizes endless possibilities. Explore the versatility of B.I
Image: YG Entertainment.
B.I (iKON)
ASTRO's main vocalist, MJ, keeps it concise. His stage name reflects Myung Jun's minimalist approach. Experience MJ's refreshing simplicity
Image: Fantagio Music.
MJ (ASTRO)
B.M of KARD, or Big Matthew, commands attention. His two-letter stage name mirrors his imposing presence. Witness B.M's charisma
Image: DSP Media.
B.M (KARD)
Seventeen's DK, Lee Seok-min, embraces multitasking. DK signifies the path of a versatile artist. Explore DK's diverse talents
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
DK (SEVENTEEN)
Stray Kids' youngest, I.N., born Yang Jeong-in, shines. I.N.'s talent and songwriting contribute to the group's success
Image: JYP Entertainment.
I.N. (STRAY KIDS)
I.M from MONSTA X, or Im Chang-kyun, radiates charisma. His rap skills and stage presence make him a fan favorite
Image: Starship Entertainment.
I.M (MONSTA X)
ONF's MK, or Park Min-kyun, exudes charisma. MK, short for "Min Karat," adds a golden touch to ONF's success
Image: WM Entertainment.
MK (ONF)