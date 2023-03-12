Heading 3

Male K-pop stars who are single child

Vedangi Joshi

mar 12, 2023

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Lay 

Zhang Yixing famously known as Lay Zhang, the member of the boy band EXO, is an only child 

Image Credit: GOT7

 Jay B

GOT7’s Jay B formerly knowns as JB is an only child

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

Hyunjin 

Hyunjin is a member of the boy group Stray Kids and is the only child of his businessman father and homemaker mother 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Yeonjun 

TXT’s Yeonjun is the only member in the group who is a single child 

Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment 

Woozi 

Lee Jihoon better known by this stage name Woozi is one out of the three members of SEVENTEEN who is an only child 

Image Credit: BELIFT Lab

Jay 

Jay is the only ENHYPEN member who has no siblings, he was born on 20 April 2002 in Seattle

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Jaehyun 

Jaehyun is a member of NCT, born in Seoul, South Korea, he is an only child, and both his parents are professors at a university 

 Image Credit: Starship Entertainment 

Shownu 

Shownu is the leader of the boy band MONSTA X, he is also an only child in his family 

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Onew 

Lee Jinki, better known by his stage name Onew, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, host and a member of the K-pop group SHINee, who has no siblings 

Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment

Joshua 

SEVENTEEN’s Joshua is a single child, he had once said that his parents are his role models and are proud of him 

