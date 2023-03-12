Heading 3
Male K-pop stars who are single child
Vedangi Joshi
mar 12, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Lay
Zhang Yixing famously known as Lay Zhang, the member of the boy band EXO, is an only child
Image Credit: GOT7
Jay B
GOT7’s Jay B formerly knowns as JB is an only child
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Hyunjin
Hyunjin is a member of the boy group Stray Kids and is the only child of his businessman father and homemaker mother
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yeonjun
TXT’s Yeonjun is the only member in the group who is a single child
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
Woozi
Lee Jihoon better known by this stage name Woozi is one out of the three members of SEVENTEEN who is an only child
Image Credit: BELIFT Lab
Jay
Jay is the only ENHYPEN member who has no siblings, he was born on 20 April 2002 in Seattle
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Jaehyun
Jaehyun is a member of NCT, born in Seoul, South Korea, he is an only child, and both his parents are professors at a university
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
Shownu
Shownu is the leader of the boy band MONSTA X, he is also an only child in his family
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Onew
Lee Jinki, better known by his stage name Onew, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor, host and a member of the K-pop group SHINee, who has no siblings
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
Joshua
SEVENTEEN’s Joshua is a single child, he had once said that his parents are his role models and are proud of him
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.