Male K-pop stars
with their pets
Vedangi Joshi
feb 19, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Youngjae’s Instagram
Youngjae
GOT7’s Youngjae has the sweetest relationship with his dog Coco
J-Hope posted these adorable pictures with his dog Mickey on his Instagram handle
J-Hope
Image Credit: J-Hope’s Instagram
Image Credit: Mark’s Instagram
Mark celebrating Christmas with his pup, Milo
Mark
Image Credit: Seungkwan’s Instagram
Bookkeu is a real goofy white ball
Seungkwan
Image Credit: V’s Instagram
We can’t stop admiring Yeontan’s cuteness
V
Image Credit: ENHYPEN’s Twitter
Jake
It’s his favourite girl Layla
Our lovely Gaeul looks like a cloud
Sunghoon
Image Credit: ENHYPEN’s Twitter
Image Credit: Chanyeol’s Instagram
Chanyeol
He has two dogs named Toben and Zzar
Image Credit: Sehun’s Instagram
Sehun with his beautiful best friend Vivi
Sehun
