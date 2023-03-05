Heading 3

Image Credit: Ma Dong Seok’s Instagram

Ma Dong Seok

Ma Dong Seok also known as Don Lee, is a South Korean–American actor born on March 1 

Image Credit: Kim Joo Hoon’s Instagram

Kim Joo Hoon 

Kim Joo Hoon is a South Korean theatre, television and film actor who was born on March 1 

Image Credit: NamKoong Min’s Instagram 

NamKoong Min 

Namkoong Min is a South Korean actor, who has been seen in K-Dramas like Hot Stove League, The Veil and One Dollar Lawyer, he was born on March 2 

Image Credit:  Kim Young Dae’s Instagram

 Kim Young Dae 

Kim Young Dae is a South Korean actor who first gained recognition for the MBC high school drama Extraordinary You, he was born on March 2 

Image Credit: Kim Do Wan’s Instagram 

Kim Do Wan

Kim Do Wan is an actor, who was seen in K-dramas like Start-Up and At Eighteen, he has his birthday on March 8 

Image Credit: Lee Joon Hyuk’s Instagram 

Lee Joon Hyuk 

Lee Joon Hyuk who was seen in K-dramas like ‘Stranger’ and ‘365: Repeat the Year’, has his birthday on March 13 

 Image Credit: Kwak Dong Yeon’s Instagram

Kwak Dong Yeon 

 Kwak Dong Yeon is an actor and musician, he made his debut in the K-drama My Husband Got a Family, he was born on 19 March 

Image Credit: Jung Woo Sung’s Instagram

Jung Woo Sung 

Jung Woo Sung is a South Korean actor who has his birthday on March 20 

Image Credit: Choi Woo Shik’s Instagram

Choi Woo Shik 

Choi Woo Shik is a Canadian actor based in South Korea and is born on March 26 

 Image Credit: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram

Cha Eun Woo

The K-pop idol turned actor who is known for his roles in ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’, ‘Islandd’ and more was born on March 30

