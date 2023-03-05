Heading 3
Male Korean actors
born in March
Vedangi Joshi
mar 5, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Ma Dong Seok’s Instagram
Ma Dong Seok
Ma Dong Seok also known as Don Lee, is a South Korean–American actor born on March 1
Image Credit: Kim Joo Hoon’s Instagram
Kim Joo Hoon
Kim Joo Hoon is a South Korean theatre, television and film actor who was born on March 1
Image Credit: NamKoong Min’s Instagram
NamKoong Min
Namkoong Min is a South Korean actor, who has been seen in K-Dramas like Hot Stove League, The Veil and One Dollar Lawyer, he was born on March 2
Image Credit: Kim Young Dae’s Instagram
Kim Young Dae
Kim Young Dae is a South Korean actor who first gained recognition for the MBC high school drama Extraordinary You, he was born on March 2
Image Credit: Kim Do Wan’s Instagram
Kim Do Wan
Kim Do Wan is an actor, who was seen in K-dramas like Start-Up and At Eighteen, he has his birthday on March 8
Image Credit: Lee Joon Hyuk’s Instagram
Lee Joon Hyuk
Lee Joon Hyuk who was seen in K-dramas like ‘Stranger’ and ‘365: Repeat the Year’, has his birthday on March 13
Image Credit: Kwak Dong Yeon’s Instagram
Kwak Dong Yeon
Kwak Dong Yeon is an actor and musician, he made his debut in the K-drama My Husband Got a Family, he was born on 19 March
Image Credit: Jung Woo Sung’s Instagram
Jung Woo Sung
Jung Woo Sung is a South Korean actor who has his birthday on March 20
Image Credit: Choi Woo Shik’s Instagram
Choi Woo Shik
Choi Woo Shik is a Canadian actor based in South Korea and is born on March 26
Image Credit: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram
Cha Eun Woo
The K-pop idol turned actor who is known for his roles in ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’, ‘Islandd’ and more was born on March 30
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.