Male second leads to date based on your zodiac
Aries craves a competitive partner. Enter Guk-doo, the bold detective from Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, ready to match the fiery spirit
Image: JTBC.
Aries - Guk-doo, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Taurus seeks stability, and in Business Proposal's Cha Sung-hoon, a dedicated secretary promises a love as steady and hardworking as they are
Image: SBS.
Taurus - Cha Sung Hoon, Business Proposal
Geminis adore wit and adventure. Enter Gu Seung-joon, the charming con man from Crash Landing On You, perfectly matching their free-spirited nature
Image: tvN.
Gemini - Gu Seung-joon, Crash Landing On You
Cancer seeks comfort and affection. Yang Do Hyeok, the sincere YouTuber and cook from Nevertheless, provides the emotional warmth they crave
Image: JTBC.
Cancer - Yang Do-hyeok, Nevertheless
Leo desires ambition and playfulness. Enter Ji Seong-hyun, the talented producer-director from Hometown Cha Cha Cha, embodying the romance and energy they seek
Image: tvN.
Leo - Ji Seong-hyun, Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Virgos value steadiness. Seo Dae-young, the disciplined Master Sergeant from Descendants Of The Sun, resonates with their grounded and ambitious nature
Image: KBS2.
Virgo - Seo Dae-young, Descendants Of The Sun
Libras seek balance and charm. Ji Seo-Joon, the generous and charming book designer from Romance Is A Bonus Book, offers the equilibrium they desire
Image: tvN.
Libra - Ji Seo-joon, Romance Is A Bonus Book
Scorpios crave emotional depth. The enigmatic Grim Reaper from Goblin, with loyalty and boldness, captures the essence of their desires
Image: tvN.
Scorpio - Grim Reaper, Goblin
Sagittarians love quirks and zest for life. Kim Shin-hyuk, the charming editor from She Was Pretty, matches their enthusiasm
Image: MBC.
Sagittarius - Kim Shin-hyuk, She Was PrettyKim Shin
Capricorns seek loyalty. Han Ji-pyeong from Start Up, tough yet sensitive, resonates with their ambition. A perfect match for those desiring a steadfast partner
Image: tvN.
Capricorn - Han Ji-pyeong, Start Up
Aquarians love intellectual discussions and adventure. Kim Yoon-sung, the witty painter from Love In The Moonlight, complements their desire for a thoughtful partner
Image: KBS2.
Aquarius - Kim Yoon-sung, Love In The Moonlight
Pisces crave romantic support and fairy-tale love. Prince Wang Wook from Moon Lovers offers the comforting presence and dreamlike story they long for
Image: SBS.
Pisces - Prince Wang-wook, Scarlet Heart Ryeo