November 29, 2023

Male second leads to date based on your zodiac

Aries craves a competitive partner. Enter Guk-doo, the bold detective from Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, ready to match the fiery spirit

Image:  JTBC.

Aries - Guk-doo, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Taurus seeks stability, and in Business Proposal's Cha Sung-hoon, a dedicated secretary promises a love as steady and hardworking as they are

Image:  SBS.

Taurus - Cha Sung Hoon, Business Proposal

Geminis adore wit and adventure. Enter Gu Seung-joon, the charming con man from Crash Landing On You, perfectly matching their free-spirited nature

Image:  tvN.

Gemini - Gu Seung-joon, Crash Landing On You

Cancer seeks comfort and affection. Yang Do Hyeok, the sincere YouTuber and cook from Nevertheless, provides the emotional warmth they crave

Image:  JTBC.

Cancer - Yang Do-hyeok, Nevertheless

Leo desires ambition and playfulness. Enter Ji Seong-hyun, the talented producer-director from Hometown Cha Cha Cha, embodying the romance and energy they seek

Image:  tvN.

Leo - Ji Seong-hyun, Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Virgos value steadiness. Seo Dae-young, the disciplined Master Sergeant from Descendants Of The Sun, resonates with their grounded and ambitious nature

Image:  KBS2.

Virgo - Seo Dae-young, Descendants Of The Sun

Libras seek balance and charm. Ji Seo-Joon, the generous and charming book designer from Romance Is A Bonus Book, offers the equilibrium they desire

Image:  tvN.

Libra - Ji Seo-joon, Romance Is A Bonus Book

Scorpios crave emotional depth. The enigmatic Grim Reaper from Goblin, with loyalty and boldness, captures the essence of their desires

Image:  tvN.

Scorpio - Grim Reaper, Goblin

Sagittarians love quirks and zest for life. Kim Shin-hyuk, the charming editor from She Was Pretty, matches their enthusiasm

Image:  MBC.

Sagittarius - Kim Shin-hyuk, She Was PrettyKim Shin

Capricorns seek loyalty. Han Ji-pyeong from Start Up, tough yet sensitive, resonates with their ambition. A perfect match for those desiring a steadfast partner

Image:  tvN.

Capricorn - Han Ji-pyeong, Start Up

Aquarians love intellectual discussions and adventure. Kim Yoon-sung, the witty painter from Love In The Moonlight, complements their desire for a thoughtful partner

Image:  KBS2.

Aquarius - Kim Yoon-sung, Love In The Moonlight

Pisces crave romantic support and fairy-tale love. Prince Wang Wook from Moon Lovers offers the comforting presence and dreamlike story they long for

Image:  SBS.

Pisces - Prince Wang-wook, Scarlet Heart Ryeo

