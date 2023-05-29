mAY 29, 2023

Heading 3

Maleesha Kharwa:
New internet sensation

Maleesha Kharwa, who has recently shot to fame is a 15-year-old teenager from Mumbai’s slum, Dharavi

Maleesha Kharwa

Image : Maleesha Kharwa’s Instagram

Image :  Forest Essentials’s Instagram

Maleesha was recently announced as face of luxury beauty and skincare brand Forest Essentials ‘Yuvati’ collection

Face of a Brand

Image : Maleesha Kharwa’s Instagram

The 15-year-old teenager dreams to become a supermodel

Dream

Image : Maleesha Kharwa’s Instagram

She is inspired by global icon Priyanka Chopra and also loves Nora Fatehi’s dancing skills

Inspiration

Image : Maleesha Kharwa’s Instagram

The little girl was regarded as a ‘Princess from Slum’. She has been on the cover page of several well known magazines

Magazine coverage

Image : Maleesha Kharwa’s Instagram

She has rose to fame after being announced as the face of a skincare brand. And, Maneesha has 279K followers on Instagram

Internet Sensation

Image : Maleesha Kharwa’s Instagram

Coming from a financially unstable background, her family would face several issues from sleeping empty stomach to water shortage. Maleesha wishes to overcome the struggles and give her family a happy life

Purpose

Image : Maleesha Kharwa’s Instagram

Maneesha starred in a short film which had unprofessional actors and is about 5 girls from slum who dine in a restaurant for the 1st time. She celebrated the occasion with singer Dhvani Bhanushali

First film

Image : Maleesha Kharwa’s Instagram

Maleesha was found by American actor Robert Hoffman, who was stuck in Mumbai during The lockdown. He wished to make videos with children from slum

Discovered

Image : Maleesha Kharwa’s Instagram

Maleesha is exploring new adventures in life from owning a phone with her own money, overcoming problems to getting a blue tick on Instagram. She truly is an inspiration!

Life-changer

