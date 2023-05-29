mAY 29, 2023
Maleesha Kharwa:
New internet sensation
Maleesha Kharwa, who has recently shot to fame is a 15-year-old teenager from Mumbai’s slum, Dharavi
Maleesha Kharwa
Image : Forest Essentials’s Instagram
Maleesha was recently announced as face of luxury beauty and skincare brand Forest Essentials ‘Yuvati’ collection
Face of a Brand
The 15-year-old teenager dreams to become a supermodel
Dream
She is inspired by global icon Priyanka Chopra and also loves Nora Fatehi’s dancing skills
Inspiration
The little girl was regarded as a ‘Princess from Slum’. She has been on the cover page of several well known magazines
Magazine coverage
She has rose to fame after being announced as the face of a skincare brand. And, Maneesha has 279K followers on Instagram
Internet Sensation
Coming from a financially unstable background, her family would face several issues from sleeping empty stomach to water shortage. Maleesha wishes to overcome the struggles and give her family a happy life
Purpose
Maneesha starred in a short film which had unprofessional actors and is about 5 girls from slum who dine in a restaurant for the 1st time. She celebrated the occasion with singer Dhvani Bhanushali
First film
Maleesha was found by American actor Robert Hoffman, who was stuck in Mumbai during The lockdown. He wished to make videos with children from slum
Discovered
Maleesha is exploring new adventures in life from owning a phone with her own money, overcoming problems to getting a blue tick on Instagram. She truly is an inspiration!
Life-changer
