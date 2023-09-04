MAMAMOO members’ solo projects
MAMAMOO has four members Hwasa, Solar, Wheein and Moonbyul
Image: MAMAMOO’s official Instagram
MAMAMOO
Solar and Moonbyul are under RBW Entertainment whereas Hwasa is under P NATION. Wheein is under THE L1VE. But all four of them are part of MAMAMOO
Image: MAMAMOO’s official Instagram
Agency
Solar unveiled her latest solo mini album, FACE, and its accompanying music video for the title track on March 16th, 2022 at 6 p.m. KST
Solar- FACE
Image: RBW Entertainment
On September 4th, 2023, MAMAMOO's Hwasa released her most recent digital single, titled I Love My Body
Image: Hwasa’s Instagram
Hwasa- I Love My Body
At 6 p.m. KST on January 16th, 2021, the MAMAMOO member unveiled her second solo mini album, WHEE, and also released the music video for the title track, Make Me Happy
Wheein- WHEE
Image: THE L1VE
Moonbyul- PRESENT
Image :RBW Entertainment
Moonbyul released her special album PRESENT along with the music video for the title track of the same name on December 22 at 6 p.m. KST
On June 29 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, the MAMAMOO member dropped her debut mini-album María, along with the accompanying music video for the title track
Image: RBW Entertainment
Hwasa- Maria
Solar of MAMAMOO released her first solo album, Spit It Out, along with the music video for the title track
Image: RBW Entertainment
Solar- Spit It Out
On February 13, 2019, Hwasa debuted as a solo artist with her song TWIT
Hwasa- TWIT
Image: RBW Entertainment
Moonbyul released her latest solo album, 6equence, and the music video for the title track, LUNATIC, on January 19, 2022, at 6 p.m. KST
Image: RBW Entertainment
Moonbyul- 6equence