Pratyusha Dash

september 16, 2023

MAMAMOO members’ solo projects

MAMAMOO has four members Hwasa, Solar, Wheein and Moonbyul

Image: MAMAMOO’s official Instagram

MAMAMOO

Solar and Moonbyul are under RBW Entertainment whereas Hwasa is under P NATION. Wheein is under THE L1VE. But all four of them are part of MAMAMOO

Image: MAMAMOO’s official Instagram

Agency

Solar unveiled her latest solo mini album, FACE, and its accompanying music video for the title track on March 16th, 2022 at 6 p.m. KST

Solar- FACE

Image: RBW Entertainment

On September 4th, 2023, MAMAMOO's Hwasa released her most recent digital single, titled I Love My Body

Image: Hwasa’s Instagram

Hwasa- I Love My Body

At 6 p.m. KST on January 16th, 2021, the MAMAMOO member unveiled her second solo mini album, WHEE, and also released the music video for the title track, Make Me Happy

Wheein- WHEE

Image: THE L1VE

Moonbyul- PRESENT

Image :RBW Entertainment

Moonbyul released her special album PRESENT along with the music video for the title track of the same name on December 22 at 6 p.m. KST

On June 29 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, the MAMAMOO member dropped her debut mini-album María, along with the accompanying music video for the title track

Image: RBW Entertainment

Hwasa- Maria

Solar of MAMAMOO released her first solo album, Spit It Out, along with the music video for the title track

Image: RBW Entertainment

Solar- Spit It Out

On February 13, 2019, Hwasa debuted as a solo artist with her song TWIT

Hwasa- TWIT

Image: RBW Entertainment

Moonbyul released her latest solo album, 6equence, and the music video for the title track, LUNATIC, on January 19, 2022, at 6 p.m. KST

Image: RBW Entertainment

Moonbyul- 6equence

