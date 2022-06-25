Heading 3
Mammootty- Ageless megastar
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 26, 2022
Image: Mammootty Instagram
The viral monochrome pic of Mammootty, where he sported a casual look in a white tee and jeans. He completed the debonair look with his stylish hairdo and beard
Magic in monochrome
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Mammootty set the internet ablaze with his stylish avatar in a black tee and a rust orange jacket, and looked stunning as always
Young forever
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Mammootty decked up in a blue shirt and beige pants with belt and looked dapper and voguish
Stylish star
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Mammootty is also a doting grandfather to granddaughter Maryam, although he doesn’t look like with that charming smile and looks
Charming grandfather
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Mammootty took internet by storm as he flaunts his new stylish ponytail look as he donned a yellow shirt. The post went viral on social media, and the netizens absolutely loveed it
Viral look
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Looks like age and Mammootty shares some depth relationship, he looks nothing like even near to 70 in this velvet suit
Age like fine wine
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Who said pink is not for men? Mammootty is a total slayer in a pink suit and we are definitely in love with him
Handsome in Pink
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Mammootty is a brand ambassador to the classic mundu looks. So classy and cool like no one else
Classic mundu look
Mammootty created a fashion statement with his dashing look in a printed shirt and beige pants, belt, rugged beard and long hairstyle. His stylish look became the talk of the town and why not, he always looks handsome
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Fashion statement
A rare pic of Mammootty with his wife Sulfath from their young days. We sure must say the megastar didn't age a bit, what a handsome he was then and now too
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Classic pic
