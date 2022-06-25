Heading 3

Mammootty- Ageless megastar

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Mammootty Instagram

The viral monochrome pic of Mammootty, where he sported a casual look in a white tee and jeans. He completed the debonair look with his stylish hairdo and beard

Magic in monochrome

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Mammootty set the internet ablaze with his stylish avatar in a black tee and a rust orange jacket, and looked stunning as always

Young forever

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Mammootty decked up in a blue shirt and beige pants with belt and looked dapper and voguish

Stylish star

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Mammootty is also a doting grandfather to granddaughter Maryam, although he doesn’t look like with that charming smile and looks

Charming grandfather

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Mammootty took internet by storm as he flaunts his new stylish ponytail look as he donned a yellow shirt. The post went viral on social media, and the netizens absolutely loveed it

Viral look

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Looks like age and Mammootty shares some depth relationship, he looks nothing like even near to 70 in this velvet suit

Age like fine wine

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Who said pink is not for men? Mammootty is a total slayer in a pink suit and we are definitely in love with him

Handsome in Pink

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Mammootty is a brand ambassador to the classic mundu looks. So classy and cool like no one else

Classic mundu look

Mammootty created a fashion statement with his dashing look in a printed shirt and beige pants, belt, rugged beard and long hairstyle. His stylish look became the talk of the town and why not, he always looks handsome

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Fashion statement

A rare pic of Mammootty with his wife Sulfath from their young days. We sure must say the megastar didn't age a bit, what a handsome he was then and now too

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Classic pic

