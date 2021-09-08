Sep 08, 2021
Mammootty & Dulquer: Father and son bond
Dulquer Salmaan shared a throwback picture with his father congratulating him on his 50 years of being an actor
Dq is very close with his dad and calls Mammootty his inspiration and pillar of support
Their love for each other is quite evident in their PDA-filled photos
The handsome father and son’s sense of humour and witty comebacks are one of the million reasons why fans love them so much
Both of them value their family and know to prioritise time from their busy schedules to chill out together
They even take trips abroad with family to relax at their shooting locations
Just like us, Dulquer too was mesmerized by his dad’s age-defying avatar as he captioned the picture ‘Sovereign’!
In this picture, we can see young Dulquer posing with his megastar father Mammootty on the sets of a film shoot
Mammooty also plays with his son’s daughter and Dq didn’t miss capturing the precious moment of his father styling little Maryam's hair
For Dulquer, his dad is his best friend, superhero and his everything! Mammootty has said in an interview that he is Dulquer’s greatest fan
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla