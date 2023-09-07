Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 07, 2023
Mammootty & Mohanlal's 9 movies together
Mammootty is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. Here's the list of some prominent movies where Mammootty shared screen space with his contemporary, Mohanlal
Mammootty
Image: Mammootty's Twitter
The period film in which the two legends of M'town came together was Padayottam. It is one such rare film where Mammootty played the father of Mohanlal
Padayottam (1982)
Image: IMDB
It is a family drama where Mammootty and Mohanlal starred with Zarina Wahab and Ratheeesh. It is a story of two married couples who realize that there is no love in between them. The film takes a twist when they decide to swap partners
Image: IMDB
Enthino Pookkunna Pookkal (1982)
Directed by I.V Sasi, the film featured Mohanlal and Mammootty in the lead roles. The two were pitted against each other in the film in the roles of a Police and a smuggler respectively. It was the second highest grossing film of Mollywood that year
Athirathram (1984)
Image: IMDB
Avidathepole Ivideyum (1985)
Image: IMDB
Starring Mohanlal, Mammootty, Shobana, and Kavitha Thakur, the film tells the story of two friends who marry each other’s sisters. And they gradually face problems due to lifestyle differences
It was one of the biggest hits of that year. The film tells the story of Madhavankutty (Mammootty) who fights against the system. It was Mohanlal's one of first roles where he started twisting his mustache, for which he later became popular
Vartha (1986)
Image: IMDB
This film talks about the Hindu-Muslim politics and conflicts in Kerala which were triggered by some of the feudal lords. The movie urges the audience to understand the importance of non-violence
Ahimsa (1981)
Image: IMDB
This film has garnered a separate fan base over the years. The movie stars Mohanlal in one of his famous roles, Poovalli Induchoodan who is wrongly implicated in a murder case. Mammootty played a special guest role.
Narasimham (2000)
Image: IMDB
It is a story of two famous lawyers of the same name played by Mammootty and Mohanlal. The film won several accolades and was the biggest hit of Malayalam industry that year
Harikrishnans (1998)
Image: IMDB
Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two big M's of Mollywood, have a record of sharing screen space in 55 films. The duo is still ruling the industry after five decades
A Record
Image: Mammootty's Twitter
