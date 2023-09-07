Heading 3

Mammootty & Mohanlal's 9 movies together 

Mammootty is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. Here's the list of some prominent movies where Mammootty shared screen space with his contemporary, Mohanlal

Mammootty 

Image: Mammootty's Twitter

The period film in which the two legends of M'town came together was Padayottam. It is one such rare film where Mammootty played the father of Mohanlal 

Padayottam (1982)

Image: IMDB

It is a family drama where Mammootty and Mohanlal starred with Zarina Wahab and Ratheeesh. It is a story of two married couples who realize that there is no love in between them. The film takes a twist when they decide to swap partners

Image: IMDB

Enthino Pookkunna Pookkal (1982)

Directed by I.V Sasi, the film featured Mohanlal and Mammootty in the lead roles. The two were pitted against each other in the film in the roles of a Police and a smuggler respectively. It was the second highest grossing film of Mollywood that year

 Athirathram (1984)

Image: IMDB

Avidathepole Ivideyum (1985)

Image: IMDB

Starring Mohanlal, Mammootty, Shobana, and Kavitha Thakur, the film tells the story of two friends who marry each other’s sisters. And they gradually face problems due to lifestyle differences

It was one of the biggest hits of that year. The film tells the story of Madhavankutty (Mammootty) who fights against the system. It was Mohanlal's one of first roles where he started twisting his mustache, for which he later became popular

Vartha (1986)

Image: IMDB

This film talks about the Hindu-Muslim politics and conflicts in Kerala which were triggered by some of the feudal lords. The movie urges the audience to understand the importance of non-violence

Ahimsa (1981)

Image: IMDB

This film has garnered a separate fan base over the years. The movie stars Mohanlal in one of his famous roles, Poovalli Induchoodan who is wrongly implicated in a murder case. Mammootty played a special guest role. 

Narasimham (2000)

Image: IMDB

It is a story of two famous lawyers of the same name played by Mammootty and Mohanlal. The film won several accolades and was the biggest hit of Malayalam industry that year 

 Harikrishnans (1998)

Image: IMDB

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two big M's of Mollywood, have a record of sharing screen space in 55 films. The duo is still ruling the industry after five decades

 A Record

Image: Mammootty's Twitter 

Image: IMDB

Image: IMDB

