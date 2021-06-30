relationship in pics
mandira & raj's JUNE 30, 2021
Raj Kaushal shared a picture with Mandira Bedi and revealed that with her “every day is women’s day”
Raj shared a picture of the two standing in front of a brand new car as he revealed that Mandira Bedi gifted him the car on his 50th birthday
Mandira and Raj’s “last family meal before the mega schedule”
The adorable family of four welcomed the new year together as they wished their fans and followers a “Happy 2021”
The couple celebrated Christmas together with their little children as they sent “warm wishes” to everyone on the auspicious occasion
Mandia Bedi and Raj Kaushal enjoyed a great “oriama” night with their friends
Raj Kaushal shared a picture with his three lifelines as he revealed that he is “blessed” to have them
This is what Raj Kaushal’s “early morning shoot with wife” looked like
Mandira and Raj sipped their drinks together as they celebrated “a cheer last night when the stars shine bright”
Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal shared a picture together with happy faces reassuring fans about things going back to normal during the pandemic
