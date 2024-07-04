Heading 3
JUly 04, 2024
Manisha Koirala Films To Watch
A tale revolving around two opposing clans and a love story that suffers due to this rivalry
Saudagar (1991)
Image: IMDb
A Manmohan Desai Directorial, this drama-romance starred Rishi Kapoor and Manisha Koirala in lead roles
Anmol (1993)
The plot revolves around the challenges of a couple in the pre-independence era, starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala
1942: A Love Story (1994)
A love story starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles
Sangdil Sanam (1994)
A film revolving around an estranged couple who are fighting for the custody of their only child, starring Aamir Khan alongside Manisha Koirala
Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995)
A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial, starring Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan in lead roles
Khamoshi-The Musical (1996)
A Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer, this iconic film was directed by Mani Ratnam
Dil Se (1998)
An Action drama thriller, this mustistarrer film included Saif Ali Khan, Namrata Shirodkar, Ajay Devgn and Manisha Koirala
Kachche Dhaage (1999)
Manisha Koirala plays the character of Maya Devi who goes missing suddenly
Dear Maya (2017)
Manisha plays the role of Nargis Dutt in this Sanjay Dutt biography, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, and Sonam Kapoor
Sanju (2018)
