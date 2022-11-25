Heading 3

Manjima Mohan, Gautham Karthik's wedding

Nov 25, 2022

Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik, who recently made their relationship official, are all set to tie the knot this month on November 28

The magical journey of life

Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram

The wedding will be an intimate and simple event with close family and friends. It's a one-day event with no reception or any other festivities. The first pics as husband and wife will be out on November 28 around 1 PM

Simple wedding

Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram

On October 31, Manjima and Gautham took social media and made their relationship public. The two shared photos with each other and said that they were set to begin a new journey in life

Made official relationship

Image: Cyril Eanastein

As the wedding is a simple and intimate event, the couple already sent out the invites to their friends for the big day. The wedding invitation is a handmade card

Handmade invitation

Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram

Revealing about the proposal, Gautham Karthik said that he proposed to Manjima first and she took two days to answer so he was really tense

Filmy proposal

Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan joined hands for the first time in Devarattam (2019). The two became best friends and eventually decided to take their relationship to the next level

Love story

Image: Cyril Eanastein

Ahead of their big day, Manjima and Gautham hosted a meet and greet and interacted with the media and revealed details about their marriage

Perfect couple

Image: Cyril Eanastein

The couple held hands and posed for cameras. While the actress opted for a simple green ethnic suit, Gautham complemented his ladylove in a light-toned kurta

Happy with each other

Image: Gautham Karthik Twitter

Manjima and Gautham’s parents are extremely happy about the relationship. In fact, Tamil actor Simbu, who is good friend, also sent good wishes to both on their new journey

Blessings for D-day

