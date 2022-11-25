Nov 25, 2022

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik, who recently made their relationship official, are all set to tie the knot this month on November 28
The magical journey of life
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
The wedding will be an intimate and simple event with close family and friends. It's a one-day event with no reception or any other festivities. The first pics as husband and wife will be out on November 28 around 1 PM
Simple wedding
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
On October 31, Manjima and Gautham took social media and made their relationship public. The two shared photos with each other and said that they were set to begin a new journey in life
Made official relationship
Image: Cyril Eanastein
As the wedding is a simple and intimate event, the couple already sent out the invites to their friends for the big day. The wedding invitation is a handmade card
Handmade invitation
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
Revealing about the proposal, Gautham Karthik said that he proposed to Manjima first and she took two days to answer so he was really tense
Filmy proposal
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan joined hands for the first time in Devarattam (2019). The two became best friends and eventually decided to take their relationship to the next level
Love story
Image: Cyril Eanastein
Ahead of their big day, Manjima and Gautham hosted a meet and greet and interacted with the media and revealed details about their marriage
Perfect couple
Image: Cyril Eanastein
The couple held hands and posed for cameras. While the actress opted for a simple green ethnic suit, Gautham complemented his ladylove in a light-toned kurta
Happy with each other
Image: Gautham Karthik Twitter
Manjima and Gautham’s parents are extremely happy about the relationship. In fact, Tamil actor Simbu, who is good friend, also sent good wishes to both on their new journey
Blessings for D-day
