Manjima Mohanan, Gautham Karthik's D-day

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

Nov 28, 2022

Image: Kiransa Photography

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik tied the knot today on 28th November in an intimate affair attened by close family and friends

Married couple

Image: Jackson James Photos

The couple took to social media and dropped their first picture as husband and wife. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Now and forever."

First pic as husband and wife

Image: Jackson James Photos

The couple looked enchanting in traditional attires with pink and white garlands. While Gautham Karthik opted mundu, Manjima Mohan looked beautiful a cream saree and gold jewellery

Perfect in traditional attires

Image: Jackson James Photos

Many celebs like Anupama Parameswaran, Ritu Varma, Niharika Konidela and Shibani Dandekar, penned lovely comments on the post to congratulate the couple

Celebs congratulate the couple

Image: Kiransa Photography

The wedding is an intimate and simple event attended by close family and friends. It's a one-day event with no reception or any other festivities

Simple wedding

Image: Kiransa Photography

Ahead of their wedding, Manjima and Gautham shot for pre-wedding video and looked lovestruck. Their happy smiles speak about their love

Lovestruck pre wedding shoot

Image: Jackson James Photos

Gautham Karthik revealed that he popped to Manjima Mohan and she took two days to answer, which made him really tense

Filmy proposal

Image: Jackson James Photos

On 31st October this year, the lovebirds took to social media and made their relationship public with romantic pics and lovely note

Relationship official

Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan fell in love on the sets of their film Devarattam (2019). The dated for a few years and eventually decided to take their relationship to the next level

Love story

