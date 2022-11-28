Nov 28, 2022
Image: Kiransa Photography
Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik tied the knot today on 28th November in an intimate affair attened by close family and friends
Married couple
Image: Jackson James Photos
The couple took to social media and dropped their first picture as husband and wife. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Now and forever."
First pic as husband and wife
Image: Jackson James Photos
The couple looked enchanting in traditional attires with pink and white garlands. While Gautham Karthik opted mundu, Manjima Mohan looked beautiful a cream saree and gold jewellery
Perfect in traditional attires
Image: Jackson James Photos
Many celebs like Anupama Parameswaran, Ritu Varma, Niharika Konidela and Shibani Dandekar, penned lovely comments on the post to congratulate the couple
Celebs congratulate the couple
Image: Kiransa Photography
The wedding is an intimate and simple event attended by close family and friends. It's a one-day event with no reception or any other festivities
Simple wedding
Image: Kiransa Photography
Ahead of their wedding, Manjima and Gautham shot for pre-wedding video and looked lovestruck. Their happy smiles speak about their love
Lovestruck pre wedding shoot
Image: Jackson James Photos
Gautham Karthik revealed that he popped to Manjima Mohan and she took two days to answer, which made him really tense
Filmy proposal
Image: Jackson James Photos
On 31st October this year, the lovebirds took to social media and made their relationship public with romantic pics and lovely note
Relationship official
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan fell in love on the sets of their film Devarattam (2019). The dated for a few years and eventually decided to take their relationship to the next level
Love story
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Allu Arjun's princess Arha To-be-stark