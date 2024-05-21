Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 21, 2024
Manoj Bajpayee's Career-Defining Roles
Manoj Bajpayee played the character of a cop in Shool who is honest and daring to stand tall in front of a dreadful criminal politician. The actor gave an iconic performance
Samar Pratap Singh (Shool)
Image: imdb
Bhiku Mhatre is a breakthrough role for Manoj Bajpayee as the actor won immense love and popularity after its release even after being a supporting actor
Bhiku Mhatre (Satya)
Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Who can forget Sardar Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur? The actor begins his second inning with the Anurag Kashyap directorial that turned out to be a cult gangster drama
Sardar Khan (Gangs Of Wasseypur)
Image: imdb
Manoj Bajpayee won immense love and recognition for Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man. The Raj & DK series turned out to be one of the most successful Indian shows on OTT
Srikant Tiwari (The FamilyMan)
Image: imdb
The actor played a politician Veerendra Pratap in Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti. His dialogue, ‘Karara Jawab Milega’ is still very famous among the audience
Veerendra Pratap (Raajneeti)
Image: imdb
The legendary actor took his acting up a notch higher with his acting in Aligarh as Professor Ramchandra Siras. He gave a heartfelt performance in the movie
Ramchandra Siras (Aligarh)
Image: imdb
Manoj Bajpayee himself revealed that his character Khudoos from Gali Guleiyan impacted him so much that he had to be hospitalized after its shooting to come out of that zone
Khudoos (Gali Guleiyan)
Image: imdb
Ganpath Bhonsle is another character that defines Manoj Bajpayee’s acting brilliance. The movie went on to win a National Award
Image: imdb
Ganpath Bhonsle (Bhonsle)
Dasru from Joram is the latest addition to the list. Manoj Bajpayee gave a lifetime performance in the movie directed by Devashish Makhija
Image: imdb
Dasru (Joram)
Manoj Bajpayee is next gearing up for his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji. Set to release in cinemas on May 24; it is a mass action entertainer that introduces him as Desi Superstar
What's Next?
Image: imdb
