Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 21, 2024

Manoj Bajpayee's Career-Defining Roles

Manoj Bajpayee played the character of a cop in Shool who is honest and daring to stand tall in front of a dreadful criminal politician. The actor gave an iconic performance 

Samar Pratap Singh (Shool) 

Image: imdb

Bhiku Mhatre is a breakthrough role for Manoj Bajpayee as the actor won immense love and popularity after its release even after being a supporting actor 

Bhiku Mhatre (Satya) 

Video: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 

Who can forget Sardar Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur? The actor begins his second inning with the Anurag Kashyap directorial that turned out to be a cult gangster drama 

 Sardar Khan (Gangs Of Wasseypur) 

Image: imdb

Manoj Bajpayee won immense love and recognition for Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man. The Raj & DK series turned out to be one of the most successful Indian shows on OTT 

 Srikant Tiwari (The FamilyMan) 

Image: imdb

The actor played a politician Veerendra Pratap in Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti. His dialogue, ‘Karara Jawab Milega’ is still very famous among the audience 

Veerendra Pratap (Raajneeti) 

Image: imdb

The legendary actor took his acting up a notch higher with his acting in Aligarh as Professor Ramchandra Siras. He gave a heartfelt performance in the movie 

Ramchandra Siras (Aligarh) 

Image: imdb

Manoj Bajpayee himself revealed that his character Khudoos from Gali Guleiyan impacted him so much that he had to be hospitalized after its shooting to come out of that zone 

Khudoos (Gali Guleiyan) 

Image: imdb

Ganpath Bhonsle is another character that defines Manoj Bajpayee’s acting brilliance. The movie went on to win a National Award 

Image: imdb

Ganpath Bhonsle (Bhonsle)

Dasru from Joram is the latest addition to the list. Manoj Bajpayee gave a lifetime performance in the movie directed by Devashish Makhija 

Image: imdb

Dasru (Joram) 

Manoj Bajpayee is next gearing up for his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji. Set to release in cinemas on May 24; it is a mass action entertainer that introduces him as Desi Superstar 

 What's Next? 

Image: imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here