March 2023 K-pop comebacks to check out

Vedangi Joshi

mar 1, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: J-Hope’s Instagram 

 J-Hope 

BTS’ J-Hope is all set to release his single ‘on the street’ on March 3, shortly after starting his military enlistment process

 Image Credit: Eric Nam’s Instagram

Eric Nam 

K-pop artist Eric Nam is ready to make his comeback on March 3 with the album: There and Back Again ( Reimagined ) 

 Image Credit: Starship Entertainment

CRAVITY 

Boy group CRAVITY is ready to drop its 5th Mini album MASTER : PIECE with the title track: Groovy on March 6 

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Onew 

Onew from SHINee will make his comeback on March 6 with his album Circle 

Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment

Minnie and Anne Marie 

(G)I-DLE member Minnie and Anne Marie will release a collaboration track ‘Expectations’ releasing on March 9 

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

TWICE

K-pop girl group TWICE is all set to drop its title track: SET ME FREE from their 12th mini album: READY TO BE on March 10 

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Kai 

EXO member Kai will release his 3rd mini album ‘Rover’ on  March 13 

Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram 

Jimin 

BTS’ Jimin will make his solo debut with the album FACE on March 24, alongside the pre-release Set Me Free Pt. 2 on March 17

mage Credit: JYP Entertainment

NMIXX 

NMIXX is ready with its comeback album: 1st EP expérgo, out on March 20 

 Image Credit: ABYSS Company 

BamBam

GOT7’s BamBam is all set to release his 1st full album Sour & Sweet on March 28 

