Heading 3
March 2023 K-pop comebacks to check out
Vedangi Joshi
mar 1, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: J-Hope’s Instagram
J-Hope
BTS’ J-Hope is all set to release his single ‘on the street’ on March 3, shortly after starting his military enlistment process
Image Credit: Eric Nam’s Instagram
Eric Nam
K-pop artist Eric Nam is ready to make his comeback on March 3 with the album: There and Back Again ( Reimagined )
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
CRAVITY
Boy group CRAVITY is ready to drop its 5th Mini album MASTER : PIECE with the title track: Groovy on March 6
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Onew
Onew from SHINee will make his comeback on March 6 with his album Circle
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
Minnie and Anne Marie
(G)I-DLE member Minnie and Anne Marie will release a collaboration track ‘Expectations’ releasing on March 9
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
K-pop girl group TWICE is all set to drop its title track: SET ME FREE from their 12th mini album: READY TO BE on March 10
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Kai
EXO member Kai will release his 3rd mini album ‘Rover’ on March 13
Image Credit: Jimin’s Instagram
Jimin
BTS’ Jimin will make his solo debut with the album FACE on March 24, alongside the pre-release Set Me Free Pt. 2 on March 17
mage Credit: JYP Entertainment
NMIXX
NMIXX is ready with its comeback album: 1st EP expérgo, out on March 20
Image Credit: ABYSS Company
BamBam
GOT7’s BamBam is all set to release his 1st full album Sour & Sweet on March 28
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.