The Korean Business Research Institute recently released its monthly brand reputation rankings for male K-pop group members. The rankings were based on data collected between February 18 and March 18
New Ranks For March
Source: KQ Entertainment Instagram
BTS members V and J-Hope were on top of these rankings closely followed by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
Top 3
Source: BTS Instagram
V's keyword analysis showed that phrases like "Jinny's Kitchen," "Instagram," and "Christmas Tree" ranked high, and related terms like "appear," "play an active role," and "participate" were also popular
BTS’ V
Source: V Instagram
J-Hope of BTS saw a massive 141.42% increase in his brand reputation index, placing him in second place with a total score of 4,288,670 for March
BTS’ J-Hope
Source: J-Hope Instagram
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo followed closely behind in third place with a brand reputation index of 4,250,124
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
Source: Cha Eun Woo Instagram
Ahead of his solo debut, the interest in Jimin has been high as always
BTS’ Jimin
Source: Jimin Instagram
Establishing himself as a successful solo artist, releasing hit songs like "What Are You Up To" and "2U," Kang Daniel is admired by fans for his positive attitude, hard work, and dedication to his craft
Kang Daniel
Source: Kang Daniel Instagram
Hwang Minhyun’s solo debut and actor activities have kept him busy
Hwang Minhyun
Source: Hwang Minhyun Instagram
Baekhyun has also established himself as a soloist, releasing chart-topping singles like "UN Village" and "Bambi". Now returning following the completion of his military, fans are excited for his future
EXO's Baekhyun
Source: EXO Instagram
Song Mino is a popular South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter who is a member of the K-pop group WINNER. Now off for his military duty, the fans are cheering him on
WINNER’s Song Mino
Source: Song Mino Instagram
