March K-pop Boy Group Member Rankings

Sugandha Srivastava

April 2, 2023

Entertainment

The Korean Business Research Institute recently released its monthly brand reputation rankings for male K-pop group members. The rankings were based on data collected between February 18 and March 18

New Ranks For March

Source: KQ Entertainment Instagram 

BTS members V and J-Hope were on top of these rankings closely followed by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

Top 3

Source: BTS Instagram 

V's keyword analysis showed that phrases like "Jinny's Kitchen," "Instagram," and "Christmas Tree" ranked high, and related terms like "appear," "play an active role," and "participate" were also popular

BTS’ V

Source: V Instagram 

J-Hope of BTS saw a massive 141.42% increase in his brand reputation index, placing him in second place with a total score of 4,288,670 for March

BTS’ J-Hope

Source: J-Hope Instagram 

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo followed closely behind in third place with a brand reputation index of 4,250,124

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

Source: Cha Eun Woo Instagram 

Ahead of his solo debut, the interest in Jimin has been high as always

BTS’ Jimin

Source: Jimin Instagram 

Establishing himself as a successful solo artist, releasing hit songs like "What Are You Up To" and "2U," Kang Daniel is admired by fans for his positive attitude, hard work, and dedication to his craft

Kang Daniel

Source: Kang Daniel Instagram 

Hwang Minhyun’s solo debut and actor activities have kept him busy

Hwang Minhyun

Source: Hwang Minhyun Instagram 

Baekhyun has also established himself as a soloist, releasing chart-topping singles like "UN Village" and "Bambi". Now returning following the completion of his military, fans are excited for his future

EXO's Baekhyun

Source: EXO Instagram 

Song Mino is a popular South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter who is a member of the K-pop group WINNER. Now off for his military duty, the fans are cheering him on

WINNER’s Song Mino

Source: Song Mino Instagram 

