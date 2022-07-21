Heading 3

 March K-pop Girl Group Member Rankings

Sugandha Srivastava

April 2, 2023

Entertainment

The brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members for this month was released based on the data collected between February 19 to March 19. A total of 635 girl group members were included in the analysis

Top Of Their Game

Source: JYP Entertainment Instagram

NewJeans’ Minji defended her first ranking, followed by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jennie consequently in second and third place

Top Three Rankings

Source: NewJeans Instagram 

Minji's keyword analysis showed that phrases like "million seller," "Ditto," and "Billboard" ranked high, while related terms like "chic," "cute," and "innocent" were also popular

NewJeans' Minji

Source: NewJeans Instagram 

Jisoo from BLACKPINK achieved a close second position this month with a brand reputation index of 4,902,969, indicating a 44.15% rise in her score compared to the previous month

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Source: Jisoo Instagram 

Jennie of BLACKPINK secured the third spot in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,423,131

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Source: Jennie Instagram 

Hanni was announced as a member of the upcoming girl group NewJeans under the agency ADOR on July 21, 2022. She made her debut on August 1, 2022, with the group's mini-album titled NewJeans

NewJeans’ Hanni

Source:NewJeans Instagram 

Haerin went on to debut with other four girls who have become a viral hit in K-pop

NewJeans’ Haerin

Source: NewJeans Instagram 

Taeyeon is a South Korean singer and songwriter who first gained prominence as a member of Girls' Generation. She debuted as a solo artist in 2015 with her album "I," which was a commercial success 

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

Source: Taeyeon Instagram 

Nayeon is known for her charming and bubbly personality on stage, as well as her strong vocals and energetic dance performances

TWICE’s Nayeon

Source: Nayeon Instagram 

Mina, is a Japanese singer and dancer who is a member of the K-pop girl group TWICE

TWICE’s Mina

Source: Mina Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here