The brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members for this month was released based on the data collected between February 19 to March 19. A total of 635 girl group members were included in the analysis
Top Of Their Game
NewJeans’ Minji defended her first ranking, followed by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jennie consequently in second and third place
Top Three Rankings
Minji's keyword analysis showed that phrases like "million seller," "Ditto," and "Billboard" ranked high, while related terms like "chic," "cute," and "innocent" were also popular
NewJeans' Minji
Jisoo from BLACKPINK achieved a close second position this month with a brand reputation index of 4,902,969, indicating a 44.15% rise in her score compared to the previous month
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
Jennie of BLACKPINK secured the third spot in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,423,131
BLACKPINK’s Jennie
Hanni was announced as a member of the upcoming girl group NewJeans under the agency ADOR on July 21, 2022. She made her debut on August 1, 2022, with the group's mini-album titled NewJeans
NewJeans’ Hanni
Haerin went on to debut with other four girls who have become a viral hit in K-pop
NewJeans’ Haerin
Taeyeon is a South Korean singer and songwriter who first gained prominence as a member of Girls' Generation. She debuted as a solo artist in 2015 with her album "I," which was a commercial success
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
Nayeon is known for her charming and bubbly personality on stage, as well as her strong vocals and energetic dance performances
TWICE’s Nayeon
Mina, is a Japanese singer and dancer who is a member of the K-pop girl group TWICE
TWICE’s Mina
