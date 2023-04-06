APRIL 06, 2023
Marriage destinations approved by celebs
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Even the newlyweds, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, appreciated the grandeur of this magnificent structure. They got married at the sandstone building that was designed to resemble a 300-year-old palace
Suryagarh Jaisalmer
Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
The affection and admiration shared by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul caught our attention, and they chose The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh as the place to begin their new life together. This resort has been recognized with numerous awards for being the best wellness resort
The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, Chandigarh
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had their intimate wedding ceremony at this location, and it was a stunning affair. The villa-style hotel is situated overlooking the Sasawane lake, surrounded by the Sahyadris, making it an ideal location for a small and intimate wedding celebration
Image- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
The Mansion House, Alibaug
The lavish wedding ceremony of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took place at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Rajasthan is a popular destination for weddings due to its rich history, and it can be a perfect place for couples to tie the knot
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Six Senses Fort Barwara
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding at this 14th-century fort-turned-hotel in 2021 created a lot of buzz. This luxury hotel has only 48 suites and is rich in the charm of a bygone era, making it an ideal location for an intimate and relaxed wedding celebration
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor hosted their wedding at this hotel, which offers exquisite food, luxurious dining experiences, and comfortable accommodations, making it an ideal location for a small and intimate wedding celebration
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
The Oberoi, Gurgaon
Alanna and Ivor wished to recreate the essence of Rome, for their wedding celebration after taking their guests on a stroll through the streets of Italy. They selected the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai as their wedding venue
Image- Alana Panday’s Instagram
The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai
Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković celebrated their wedding at a 21-acre hotel in Udaipur, which is South Asia's first Raffles property. The hotel is located on its own island, surrounded by the Aravalli mountains and Udai Sagar Lake
Image- Hardik Pandya’s Instagram
Raffles, Udaipur
The hotel where Mouni Roy got married is known for its luxurious and celebrity-worthy amenities. It is located on a hilltop and offers stunning views of the surrounding terraced slopes, which become even more vibrant during the monsoon season
Image- Mouni Roy’s Instagram
The Hilton, Goa
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal travelled to Lucknow, where they attended an evening hosted by Ali's family at a heritage hotel in the heart of the city. The hotel served special dishes that were unique to the region
Image- Richa Chadha’s Instagram
Lebua, Lucknow
