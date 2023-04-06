Heading 3

 Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

APRIL 06, 2023

Marriage destinations approved by celebs

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram 

Even the newlyweds, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, appreciated the grandeur of this magnificent structure. They got married at the sandstone building that was designed to resemble a 300-year-old palace

Suryagarh Jaisalmer

Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

The affection and admiration shared by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul caught our attention, and they chose The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh as the place to begin their new life together. This resort has been recognized with numerous awards for being the best wellness resort

The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, Chandigarh

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had their intimate wedding ceremony at this location, and it was a stunning affair. The villa-style hotel is situated overlooking the Sasawane lake, surrounded by the Sahyadris, making it an ideal location for a small and intimate wedding celebration

Image- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

The Mansion House, Alibaug

The lavish wedding ceremony of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took place at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Rajasthan is a popular destination for weddings due to its rich history, and it can be a perfect place for couples to tie the knot

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Six Senses Fort Barwara

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding at this 14th-century fort-turned-hotel in 2021 created a lot of buzz. This luxury hotel has only 48 suites and is rich in the charm of a bygone era, making it an ideal location for an intimate and relaxed wedding celebration

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor hosted their wedding at this hotel, which offers exquisite food, luxurious dining experiences, and comfortable accommodations, making it an ideal location for a small and intimate wedding celebration

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

The Oberoi, Gurgaon

Alanna and Ivor wished to recreate the essence of Rome, for their wedding celebration after taking their guests on a stroll through the streets of Italy. They selected the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai as their wedding venue

Image- Alana Panday’s Instagram

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković celebrated their wedding at a 21-acre hotel in Udaipur, which is South Asia's first Raffles property. The hotel is located on its own island, surrounded by the Aravalli mountains and Udai Sagar Lake

Image- Hardik Pandya’s Instagram

Raffles, Udaipur

The hotel where Mouni Roy got married is known for its luxurious and celebrity-worthy amenities. It is located on a hilltop and offers stunning views of the surrounding terraced slopes, which become even more vibrant during the monsoon season

Image- Mouni Roy’s Instagram

The Hilton, Goa

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal travelled to Lucknow, where they attended an evening hosted by Ali's family at a heritage hotel in the heart of the city. The hotel served special dishes that were unique to the region

Image- Richa Chadha’s Instagram 

Lebua, Lucknow

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here