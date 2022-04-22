Television
Ranpreet Kaur
APR 22, 2022
Married divas who didn't change surnames
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December 2017. Post wedding, Anushka continued to retain her maiden name
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone also decided to retain her maiden name after she tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in November 2018
Twinkle Khanna has been married to Akshay Kumar for two decades now. The actress didn’t add her husband’s name to her post their wedding
Twinkle Khanna
Rani Mukerji tied the knot with Aditya Chopra in an intimate wedding and retained her maiden name
Rani Mukerji
Vidya Balan married Siddharth Roy Kapur in December 2012. Post wedding, she didn’t change her name to Kapur
Vidya Balan
Soha Ali Khan is happily married to Kunal Kemmu for over seven years now and the actress chose not to add her husband’s name to her name
Soha Ali Khan
Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani in February 2004 and the Mast Mast girl retained her maiden name post wedding
Raveena Tandon
Patralekhaa married beau Rajkummar Rao in an intimate wedding in November 2021. Post wedding, the actress chose not to add her husband’s name to her name
Patralekhaa
Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December last year. It was a traditional wedding. However, post the ceremony Katrina didn’t add Kaushal as her last name
Katrina Kaif
Alia Bhatt is the new bride in the town. She married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 and decided not to change her name post wedding
Alia Bhatt
