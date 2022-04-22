Television

Married divas who didn't change surnames

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December 2017. Post wedding, Anushka continued to retain her maiden name

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone also decided to retain her maiden name after she tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in November 2018

Twinkle Khanna has been married to Akshay Kumar for two decades now. The actress didn’t add her husband’s name to her post their wedding

Twinkle Khanna

Rani Mukerji tied the knot with Aditya Chopra in an intimate wedding and retained her maiden name

Rani Mukerji

Vidya Balan married Siddharth Roy Kapur in December 2012. Post wedding, she didn’t change her name to Kapur

Vidya Balan

Soha Ali Khan is happily married to Kunal Kemmu for over seven years now and the actress chose not to add her husband’s name to her name

Soha Ali Khan

Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani in February 2004 and the Mast Mast girl retained her maiden name post wedding

Raveena Tandon

Patralekhaa married beau Rajkummar Rao in an intimate wedding in November 2021. Post wedding, the actress chose not to add her husband’s name to her name

Patralekhaa

Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December last year. It was a traditional wedding. However, post the ceremony Katrina didn’t add Kaushal as her last name

Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt is the new bride in the town. She married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 and decided not to change her name post wedding

Alia Bhatt

