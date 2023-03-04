Heading 3

MAR 04, 2023

Masaba Gupta and Neena's cute moments

Both share the coolest mother and daughter bond 

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Coolest duo

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram


Neena and Masaba are having the best time of their life as they soak some sun

Vibes


A young Masaba enjoys her time sitting on Neena Gupta’s lap 

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Old is Gold

Baby Masaba cocooned in Neena Gupta’s lap while Vivian Richards sits beside them

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

 Beautiful

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram 

Posers

Masaba and Neena pose together for a picture looking absolutely stunning

Neena and Masaba party and have the best time together with their gang

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Let’s Party Tonight


Both mother and daughter are super stylish when it comes to showing off their sartorial choices

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Stylish

Masaba Gupta with her mom Neena Gupta and her stepdad looks happy in this picture

Image: Neena Gupta Instagram

Family moments 

Masaba and Neena win over our hearts as they twin in black

Image: Neena Gupta Instagram

Oh that look

