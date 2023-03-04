MAR 04, 2023
Masaba Gupta and Neena's cute moments
Both share the coolest mother and daughter bond
Coolest duo
Neena and Masaba are having the best time of their life as they soak some sun
A young Masaba enjoys her time sitting on Neena Gupta’s lap
Baby Masaba cocooned in Neena Gupta’s lap while Vivian Richards sits beside them
Masaba and Neena pose together for a picture looking absolutely stunning
Neena and Masaba party and have the best time together with their gang
Both mother and daughter are super stylish when it comes to showing off their sartorial choices
Masaba Gupta with her mom Neena Gupta and her stepdad looks happy in this picture
Masaba and Neena win over our hearts as they twin in black
