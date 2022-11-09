Heading 3

Masaba-Neena: The Coolest Duo

Prerna Verma

Nov 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Laughter therapy

When mom becomes a part of your gang, then laughter is unstoppable.

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Chilling under open sky

Look at Neena and Masaba lying on the green grass and soaking in the basking sun.

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Old is Gold

Little Masaba enjoying on Neena Gupta’s lap makes for an adorable picture.

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

The rare picture!

Baby Masaba on Neena Gupta’s lap as her father Vivian Richards sits beside them makes for a rare picture.

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

The posers

Masaba and Neena look hot as they pose together for the picture.

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Party time

Neena and Masaba party together with their gang.

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

The firecrackers

Look at this stylish mother-daughter duo.

Image: Neena Gupta Instagram

Family picture

Masaba Gupta poses with her mom Neena Gupta and her dad in this picture.

Image: Neena Gupta Instagram

The retro look

Masaba and Neena look gorgeous as they are twinning in black.

Image: Neena Gupta Instagram

Adorable picture

Look at the cute kid Masaba hug her mom Neena in this picture.

