Heading 3
Masaba-Neena: The Coolest Duo
Prerna Verma
Nov 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Laughter therapy
When mom becomes a part of your gang, then laughter is unstoppable.
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Chilling under open sky
Look at Neena and Masaba lying on the green grass and soaking in the basking sun.
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Old is Gold
Little Masaba enjoying on Neena Gupta’s lap makes for an adorable picture.
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
The rare picture!
Baby Masaba on Neena Gupta’s lap as her father Vivian Richards sits beside them makes for a rare picture.
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
The posers
Masaba and Neena look hot as they pose together for the picture.
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Party time
Neena and Masaba party together with their gang.
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
The firecrackers
Look at this stylish mother-daughter duo.
Image: Neena Gupta Instagram
Family picture
Masaba Gupta poses with her mom Neena Gupta and her dad in this picture.
Image: Neena Gupta Instagram
The retro look
Masaba and Neena look gorgeous as they are twinning in black.
Image: Neena Gupta Instagram
Adorable picture
Look at the cute kid Masaba hug her mom Neena in this picture.