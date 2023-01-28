Heading 3

Masaba & Satyadeep intimate reception

Image: Pinkvilla 

Masaba Gupta recently hosted an intimate reception after her wedding with Satyadeep Mishra

The reception party 

Image: Pinkvilla 

The reception was attended by Masaba and Satyadeep's family members 

Family get-together

Image: Pinkvilla 

Cricketer Viv Richards attended the reception party of the newlyweds

Viv Richards with the newlyweds 

Image: Pinkvilla 

As soon as Viv arrived at his daughter Masaba's reception, he gave her a warm hug 

Daddy's lil girl

Image: Pinkvilla 

Viv and Masaba posed for the cameras in this adorable pic

Father-daughter duo

Image: Pinkvilla 

For the reception, Neena Gupta arrived with her husband Vivek Mehra 

Neena Gupta arrived with husband Vivek

Image: Pinkvilla 

While Neena looked gorgeous in a one shoulder ensemble, the couple looked made for each other in their lovely outfits 

Neena with Masaba and Satyadeep

Image: Pinkvilla 

Masaba and Neena distributed sweets to the media present at the celebration

Distributing sweets

