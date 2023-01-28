Heading 3
Hardika Gupta
JAN 28, 2023
Masaba & Satyadeep intimate reception
Image: Pinkvilla
Masaba Gupta recently hosted an intimate reception after her wedding with Satyadeep Mishra
The reception party
Image: Pinkvilla
The reception was attended by Masaba and Satyadeep's family members
Family get-together
Image: Pinkvilla
Cricketer Viv Richards attended the reception party of the newlyweds
Viv Richards with the newlyweds
Image: Pinkvilla
As soon as Viv arrived at his daughter Masaba's reception, he gave her a warm hug
Daddy's lil girl
Image: Pinkvilla
Viv and Masaba posed for the cameras in this adorable pic
Father-daughter duo
Image: Pinkvilla
For the reception, Neena Gupta arrived with her husband Vivek Mehra
Neena Gupta arrived with husband Vivek
Image: Pinkvilla
While Neena looked gorgeous in a one shoulder ensemble, the couple looked made for each other in their lovely outfits
Neena with Masaba and Satyadeep
Image: Pinkvilla
Masaba and Neena distributed sweets to the media present at the celebration
Distributing sweets
