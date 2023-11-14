Heading 3

Massive Records made by Tiger 3

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is taking box office in bazuka mode as the movie created some massive records with its release

Tiger 3

The spy action drama opened to positive reviews and witnessed the sheer megastardom of Salman Khan on its opening day 

Megastardom 

Check out all the massive records set by Tiger 3 with its debut at the box office

Massive Records

Tiger 3 turned out to be biggest opener for Salman Khan with an all India collection of 44.5 crores nett

Biggest Opener

Tiger 3 (44.5 Cr) is now ruling the charts of biggest Diwali Day collections by setting a new benchmark at the box office 

Biggest Diwali Day

The Salman Khan starrer beats Jawan to become the biggest overseas opener with $5 Million. These numbers also include paid previews 

 Biggest Overseas 

With 94 Cr, Tiger 3 records the 3rd biggest opening day for a Bollywood film worldwide only behind Jawan (129 Cr) and Pathaan (106 Cr)

Third Biggest Global Opening

Tiger 3 records the 6th biggest opening day for a Bollywood film only behind Jawan, Pathaan, War, Thugs of Hindustan, and Happy New Year in India

 6th Biggest Opener of All time

Biggest Monday 

Tiger 3 is likely to create the record of biggest Monday collection of all time as per early estimates

The YRF movie becomes the only Hindi mainstream big-budget movie to release on Sunday in 21st Century

Sunday Release

