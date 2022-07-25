Heading 3
Matt LeBlanc's Friends Facts
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 25, 2022
Image: Courteney Cox Instagram
Initially, Friends showrunners had planned for Matt LeBlanc's Joey and Courteney Cox's Monica to end up together but it changed due to the cast members' chemistry
Joey & Monica
Image: Getty Images
The entire cast of Friends including Matt LeBlanc took off on a Vegas trip before they began filming the popular sitcom
Vegas Trip
Image: Getty Images
Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc wanted the showrunners to reveal in the end that Phoebe and Joey were revealed to have been sleeping together throughout the series
Secret Affair
Image: Getty Images
When Matt LeBlanc dislocated his shoulder in real life, it was written into the show as he worked with the injury on set
Matt's injury
Image: Getty Images
Matt bagged the role of Joey Tribbiani following a drunk incident a night before the final audition as revealed by the actor during the Friends reunion
Bagging the role
Image: Getty Images
The Friends star has also spoken about being completely broke before starring in Friends and was down to USD 11
Being Broke
Image: Getty Images
Matt LeBlanc was 26 when he began filming the Friends pilot prior to the same he had starred in smaller roles
Friends Pilot
Image: Getty Images
Susan Sarandon who guest starred on Friends recalled working with Matt LeBlanc and said she would love to do it again
Susan Sarandon
Image: Courteney Cox Instagram
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox formed a close bond with Matt LeBlanc while filming the show and in a birthday tribute she shared on social media for him, she called him a "gem of a person."
Image: Getty Images
Matt LeBlanc once spoke about his equation with Matthew Perry and said, "Matthew's like my little brother."
Joey & Chandler
