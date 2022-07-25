Heading 3

Matt LeBlanc's Friends Facts

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Courteney Cox Instagram

Initially, Friends showrunners had planned for Matt LeBlanc's Joey and Courteney Cox's Monica to end up together but it changed due to the cast members' chemistry

Joey & Monica

Image: Getty Images

The entire cast of Friends including Matt LeBlanc took off on a Vegas trip before they began filming the popular sitcom

Vegas Trip

Image: Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc wanted the showrunners to reveal in the end that Phoebe and Joey were revealed to have been sleeping together throughout the series

Secret Affair

Image: Getty Images

When Matt LeBlanc dislocated his shoulder in real life, it was written into the show as he worked with the injury on set

Matt's injury

Image: Getty Images

Matt bagged the role of Joey Tribbiani following a drunk incident a night before the final audition as revealed by the actor during the Friends reunion

Bagging the role

Image: Getty Images

The Friends star has also spoken about being completely broke before starring in Friends and was down to USD 11

Being Broke

Image: Getty Images

Matt LeBlanc was 26 when he began filming the Friends pilot prior to the same he had starred in smaller roles

Friends Pilot

Image: Getty Images

Susan Sarandon who guest starred on Friends recalled working with Matt LeBlanc and said she would love to do it again

Susan Sarandon

Image: Courteney Cox Instagram

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox formed a close bond with Matt LeBlanc while filming the show and in a birthday tribute she shared on social media for him, she called him a "gem of a person."

Image: Getty Images

Matt LeBlanc once spoke about his equation with Matthew Perry and said, "Matthew's like my little brother."

Joey & Chandler

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Prince George:
Cute family clicks

Click Here