Matt Smith's
HOTD confessions
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Motivation
Matt Smith made a surprise revelation about why he signed House of the Dragon saying he wanted to work with Paddy Considine who was cast as King Viserys
Image: Getty Images
Intimate Scenes
Matt Smith opened up on the show's intimate scenes and praised director Clare Kilner for handling the sex scenes in an impressive manner
Image: Getty Images
Prince Philip and Prince Daemon
Matt Smith who has played Prince Philip in The Crown was "conscious and nervous" to play Prince Daemon, a similarly dominant character
Image: Getty Images
Agent of Chaos
Matt described his character in House of the Dragon as an agent of chaos and told LA Times, he tried not to be "too black and white about him.”
Image: Getty Images
Matt Smith also maintained that he felt less pressure playing Daemon Targaryen compared to Doctor Who as he called the later a "glorious character."
Doctor Who vs Dameon
Image: Getty Images
Cutting the Tension
Matt Smith spoke about cutting the tension while filming intimate scenes as he said, "You try and cut through the really weird tension of the room and make jokes."
Image: Getty Images
GOT Ending
As he stars in the prequel show, Matt Smith weighed in on fan reaction to Game of Thrones' ending and said “It’s very hard to tie up any story."
Image: HBO
HOTD Prop
Matt Smith also revealed the House of the Dragon prop that he took home after playing Daemon Targaryen and it's his character's sword
Image: Getty Images
Set Injury
During a sword fighting scene between Matt's Daemon and Fabien Frankel's Criston Cole, Smith got scarred up after getting his face smashed with a sword
Image: Getty Images
Wearing the Armour
Matt Smith also spoke to Collider about sporting the armour and said that while it was "heavy and cumbersome", it looked good
