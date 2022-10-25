Heading 3

Motivation

Matt Smith made a surprise revelation about why he signed House of the Dragon saying he wanted to work with Paddy Considine who was cast as King Viserys 

Image: Getty Images

Intimate Scenes

Matt Smith opened up on the show's intimate scenes and praised director Clare Kilner for handling the sex scenes in an impressive manner

Image: Getty Images

Prince Philip and Prince Daemon

Matt Smith who has played Prince Philip in The Crown was "conscious and nervous" to play Prince Daemon, a similarly dominant character

Image: Getty Images

Agent of Chaos

Matt described his character in House of the Dragon as an agent of chaos and told LA Times, he tried not to be "too black and white about him.”

Image: Getty Images

Matt Smith also maintained that he felt less pressure playing Daemon Targaryen compared to Doctor Who as he called the later a "glorious character."

Doctor Who vs Dameon

Image: Getty Images

Cutting the Tension

Matt Smith spoke about cutting the tension while filming intimate scenes as he said, "You try and cut through the really weird tension of the room and make jokes."

Image: Getty Images

GOT Ending

As he stars in the prequel show, Matt Smith weighed in on fan reaction to Game of Thrones' ending and said “It’s very hard to tie up any story."

Image: HBO

HOTD Prop

Matt Smith also revealed the House of the Dragon prop that he took home after playing Daemon Targaryen and it's his character's sword

Image: Getty Images

Set Injury

During a sword fighting scene between Matt's Daemon and Fabien Frankel's Criston Cole, Smith got scarred up after getting his face smashed with a sword

Image: Getty Images

Wearing the Armour

Matt Smith also spoke to Collider about sporting the armour and said that while it was "heavy and cumbersome", it looked good

