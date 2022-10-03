Matt Smith's
unknown facts
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 3, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Doctor Who
One of Matt Smith's most significant projects has been Doctor Who and the actor was also the youngest ever actor aged 26 to play the doctor in 2010
Image: Getty Images
Aspiration
Matt Smith has agreed in several interviews that he aspired to be a football player first and ventured into acting later
Image: Getty Images
Emmy Nod
Matt Smith received critical acclaim for playing the role of Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown and he also received an Emmy nod for the same
Image: Getty Images
Matt Smith has not only starred in films and TV series but also performed in plays including Murder in the Cathedral, Fresh Kills, The History Boys among others
Theatre Career
Image: Getty Images
First Role
Smith's first TV role was Jim Taylor in the BBC adaptations of Philip Pullman’s The Ruby in the Smoke and The Shadow in the North
Image: HBO
Daemon Targaryen
The actor was initially reluctant about taking on the role of Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon but was convinced after the giving the screen test
Image: Getty Images
Favourite Band
Matt Smith had previously spoken about his taste in music and called Radiohead his favourite band as well as Oasis as “the greatest rock-and-roll band."
Image: Getty Images
Dating
Matt Smith has reportedly dated Brazilian actress and singer Mayana Moura for a year, he was also in a relationship with actress Lily James
Image: Getty Images
Breakthrough Role
In terms of television, Matt's breakthrough role was his performance as Danny in the 2007 BBC series Party Animals
Image: Getty Images
Sherlock
Matt Smith could have been a part of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock, the actor had auditioned for the role of John Watson in the show
