Doctor Who

One of Matt Smith's most significant projects has been Doctor Who and the actor was also the youngest ever actor aged 26 to play the doctor in 2010

Image: Getty Images

Aspiration

Matt Smith has agreed in several interviews that he aspired to be a football player first and ventured into acting later

Image: Getty Images

Emmy Nod

Matt Smith received critical acclaim for playing the role of Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown and he also received an Emmy nod for the same

Image: Getty Images

Matt Smith has not only starred in films and TV series but also performed in plays including Murder in the Cathedral, Fresh Kills, The History Boys among others

Theatre Career

Image: Getty Images

First Role

Smith's first TV role was Jim Taylor in the BBC adaptations of Philip Pullman’s The Ruby in the Smoke and The Shadow in the North

Image: HBO

Daemon Targaryen

The actor was initially reluctant about taking on the role of Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon but was convinced after the giving the screen test

Image: Getty Images

Favourite Band

Matt Smith had previously spoken about his taste in music and called Radiohead his favourite band as well as Oasis as “the greatest rock-and-roll band."

Image: Getty Images

Dating

Matt Smith has reportedly dated Brazilian actress and singer Mayana Moura for a year, he was also in a relationship with actress Lily James

Image: Getty Images

Breakthrough Role

In terms of television, Matt's breakthrough role was his performance as Danny in the 2007 BBC series Party Animals

Image: Getty Images

Sherlock

Matt Smith could have been a part of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock, the actor had auditioned for the role of John Watson in the show

