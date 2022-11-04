Heading 3

Image: Getty Images

Breakout Role

The actor first starred in a supporting role in the coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused in 1993 which began his acting career

Image: Getty Images

First Success

After taking on supporting roles, Matthew McConaughey first sought success with his role in the legal drama A Time to Kill which released in 1996

Image: Getty Images

Rom-Com Hero

Matthew McConaughey became a popular choice for rom-com movies in the 2000s as he starred in The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and more

Image: Getty Images

Magic Mike

One of McConaughey's most famous roles that earned him worldwide recognition came in the 2012 film Magic Mike where he played a stripper

Image: Getty Images

Academy Award

McConaughey's portrayal of Ron Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS, in the biopic Dallas Buyers Club won him his first Best Actor Oscar award

Image: Getty Images

After his Best Actor win, McConaughey managed to showcase his brilliant acting talent in yet another movie with his supporting role in The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf of Wall Street

Image: Getty Images

Christopher Nolan

In one of McConaughey's best career collaborations, the actor teamed up with director Christopher Nolan to star in Interstellar

Image: Getty Images

Memoir Release

Matthew McConaughey also released a part memoir, part life guide titled Greenlights in 2020 where he gave a rare insight into his life

Voiceover Work

While he's an amazing actor, McConaughey is an equally amazing voice actor and he proved the same with his work in Kubo and the Two Strings and Sing

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Emmy Nod

Matthew McConaughey was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in True Detective

