Matthew McConaughey's Career highlights
Surabhi Redkar
NOV 04, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Breakout Role
The actor first starred in a supporting role in the coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused in 1993 which began his acting career
First Success
After taking on supporting roles, Matthew McConaughey first sought success with his role in the legal drama A Time to Kill which released in 1996
Rom-Com Hero
Matthew McConaughey became a popular choice for rom-com movies in the 2000s as he starred in The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and more
Magic Mike
One of McConaughey's most famous roles that earned him worldwide recognition came in the 2012 film Magic Mike where he played a stripper
Academy Award
McConaughey's portrayal of Ron Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS, in the biopic Dallas Buyers Club won him his first Best Actor Oscar award
After his Best Actor win, McConaughey managed to showcase his brilliant acting talent in yet another movie with his supporting role in The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf of Wall Street
Christopher Nolan
In one of McConaughey's best career collaborations, the actor teamed up with director Christopher Nolan to star in Interstellar
Memoir Release
Matthew McConaughey also released a part memoir, part life guide titled Greenlights in 2020 where he gave a rare insight into his life
Voiceover Work
While he's an amazing actor, McConaughey is an equally amazing voice actor and he proved the same with his work in Kubo and the Two Strings and Sing
Emmy Nod
Matthew McConaughey was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in True Detective