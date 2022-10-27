Heading 3

​​Matthew Perry:
Memoir reveals

Near Death Experience

Matthew Perry gets real about his addiction struggle in his book and also recalls a near-death experience when the doctors said he had a "2 per cent chance to live."

Jennifer Aniston

While speaking about his alcohol abuse and finding support at the time, the actor mentioned how it was Jennifer Aniston who checked up on him the most

Keanu Reeves

Matthew mentions his dislike for Keanu Reeves in the book and says, "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?

Vicodin Abuse

Matthew Perry writes about his addiction to Vicodin and states that he was taking 55 Vicodin a day and was down to 128 pounds

Getting Sober

Matthew has also mentioned in his memoir that he has been to rehab 15 times over the years and has had 14 surgeries on his stomach

After filming Chandler and Monica's wedding scene on Friends, Perry revealed that he was driven to rehab in a pick-up truck

Wedding Scene

Julia Roberts Romance

Matthew addresses breaking up with Julia Roberts in his book and says, "I was broken, bent, unloveable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her" he ended things

Don't Look Up

Perry revealed in his memoir how he was to have a cameo in Leonardo DiCaprio's Don't Look Up but a medical scare forced him to pull out of the movie

Friends Crush

Matthew also revealed that he had a crush on co-star Jennifer Aniston in early days on Friends and also that she turned him down

Secret Surgery

Matthew has opened up about another scary incident while undergoing surgery during which his heart once stopped beating for five minutes

