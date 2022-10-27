Matthew Perry:
Memoir reveals
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Near Death Experience
Matthew Perry gets real about his addiction struggle in his book and also recalls a near-death experience when the doctors said he had a "2 per cent chance to live."
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
While speaking about his alcohol abuse and finding support at the time, the actor mentioned how it was Jennifer Aniston who checked up on him the most
Image: Getty Images
Keanu Reeves
Matthew mentions his dislike for Keanu Reeves in the book and says, "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?
Image: Getty Images
Vicodin Abuse
Matthew Perry writes about his addiction to Vicodin and states that he was taking 55 Vicodin a day and was down to 128 pounds
Image: Getty Images
Getting Sober
Matthew has also mentioned in his memoir that he has been to rehab 15 times over the years and has had 14 surgeries on his stomach
Image: Getty Images
After filming Chandler and Monica's wedding scene on Friends, Perry revealed that he was driven to rehab in a pick-up truck
Wedding Scene
Image: Getty Images
Julia Roberts Romance
Matthew addresses breaking up with Julia Roberts in his book and says, "I was broken, bent, unloveable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her" he ended things
Image: Getty Images
Don't Look Up
Perry revealed in his memoir how he was to have a cameo in Leonardo DiCaprio's Don't Look Up but a medical scare forced him to pull out of the movie
Image: Getty Images
Friends Crush
Matthew also revealed that he had a crush on co-star Jennifer Aniston in early days on Friends and also that she turned him down
Image: Getty Images
Secret Surgery
Matthew has opened up about another scary incident while undergoing surgery during which his heart once stopped beating for five minutes
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars who played Queen Elizabeth