MBTI personality types of SEVENTEEN
The ISTP personality type is referred to as the Virtuoso. They are described as having an individualistic mindset, pursuing goals without needing much external connection
Image: Pledis Entertainment
S.Coups - ISTP (Virtuoso)
The INTP personality type is referred to as the Logician. They are described as flexible thinkers who enjoy taking an unconventional approach to many aspects of life
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jun - INTP (Logician)
The INTJ personality type is referred to as the Architect. They are described as thoughtful tacticians who "love perfecting the details of life
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Hoshi - INTJ (Architect)
The INFP personality type is referred to as the Mediator. They are a rare personality type and tend to be more on the quiet side
DK - INFP (Mediator)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
INTJ is considered one of the rarest personality types, and because of this, they can be quite lonely in their life's pursuits
Woozi - INTJ (Architect)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Wonwoo - INFP (Mediator)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Despite seeming quiet and withdrawn, Mediators have vibrant, passionate inner lives
Because their minds are never at rest, Architects may struggle to find people who can keep up with their nonstop analysis of everything around them
Image: Pledis Entertainment
THE8 - INTJ (Architect)
ESTJ are referred to as the Executive. These personality types possess great fortitude, emphatically following their own sensible judgment
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Joshua - ESTJ (Executive)
The ENTJ personality type is referred to as a Commander. People with this MBTI are described as "decisive people who love momentum and accomplishment
Mingyu - ENTJ (Commander)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
The ENFJ personality type is referred to as the Protagonist. These personality types are warm, forthright people who love helping others
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Dino - ENFJ (Protagonist)
The ENTP personality type is referred to as the Debater. People with these personality types are described as bold and creative
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Seungkwan - ENTP (Debator)
Quick-witted and audacious, Debaters aren’t afraid to disagree with the status quo. In fact, they’re not afraid to disagree with pretty much anything or anyone
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Vernon - ENTP (Debator)
Click Here
The ISFJ personality type is referred to as the Defender. People with this personality type tend to be warm and unassuming in their own special way
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jeonghan - ISFJ (Defender)