Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 17, 2023

Entertainment

MBTI personality types of SEVENTEEN 

The ISTP personality type is referred to as the Virtuoso. They are described as having an individualistic mindset, pursuing goals without needing much external connection

Image: Pledis Entertainment

S.Coups - ISTP (Virtuoso)

The INTP personality type is referred to as the Logician. They are described as flexible thinkers who enjoy taking an unconventional approach to many aspects of life

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Jun - INTP (Logician)

The INTJ personality type is referred to as the Architect. They are described as thoughtful tacticians who "love perfecting the details of life

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Hoshi - INTJ (Architect)

The INFP personality type is referred to as the Mediator. They are a rare personality type and tend to be more on the quiet side

DK - INFP (Mediator)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

INTJ is considered one of the rarest personality types, and because of this, they can be quite lonely in their life's pursuits

Woozi - INTJ (Architect)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Wonwoo - INFP (Mediator)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Despite seeming quiet and withdrawn, Mediators have vibrant, passionate inner lives

Because their minds are never at rest, Architects may struggle to find people who can keep up with their nonstop analysis of everything around them

Image: Pledis Entertainment

THE8 - INTJ (Architect)

ESTJ are referred to as the Executive. These personality types possess great fortitude, emphatically following their own sensible judgment

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Joshua - ESTJ (Executive)

The ENTJ personality type is referred to as a Commander. People with this MBTI are described as "decisive people who love momentum and accomplishment

Mingyu - ENTJ (Commander)

Image: Pledis Entertainment

The ENFJ personality type is referred to as the Protagonist. These personality types are warm, forthright people who love helping others

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Dino - ENFJ (Protagonist)

The ENTP personality type is referred to as the Debater. People with these personality types are described as bold and creative

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Seungkwan - ENTP (Debator)

Quick-witted and audacious, Debaters aren’t afraid to disagree with the status quo. In fact, they’re not afraid to disagree with pretty much anything or anyone

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Vernon - ENTP (Debator)

The ISFJ personality type is referred to as the Defender. People with this personality type tend to be warm and unassuming in their own special way

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Jeonghan - ISFJ (Defender)

