MCU meets DCEU:
Best celeb interactions
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson
Margot Robbie aka DCEU's Harley Quinn and MCU's Black Widow aka Scarlett Johansson appeared in a viral lockdown video that showed actresses and stuntwomen in a virtual fight
Image: Getty Images
Henry Cavill and Chris Evans
Superman and Captain America stars appeared on stage together at the BAFTAs 2015, the duo also shared a viral moment at Oscars when Chris caught Henry stuffing cookies in his mouth
Image: Getty Images
Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin
When Thanos and Aquaman shared the stage at an awards ceremony, it was an epic moment. Brolin and Momoa also worked together in Dune
Image: Gal Gadot Instagram
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson posed for adorable photos together at Oscars and fans loved this MCU and DCEU crossover
Gal Gadot and Brie Larson
Image: Getty Images
Harry Styles and Chris Pine
When MCU's Eros aka Harry Styles and DCEU's Steve aka Chris Pine met, it turned into a viral event as controversy broke over a "Spitgate" incident which both the stars denied
Image: Getty Images
Deadpool meets Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds
co-starred in Red Notice and The Rock spoke about being game for a crossover movie with their characters
Image: Getty Images
Sebastian Stan and Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie didn't recognise Sebastian Stan who played Bucky Barnes in MCU when they worked together on I, Tonya
Image: Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Robert Downey Jr.
In a 2020 interview, Batman actor Ben Affleck revealed how MCU's Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr. helped him with his sobriety and was his biggest supporter during a tough time
Image: Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal and Margot Robbie
MCU's Mysterio aka Jake Gyllenhaal and DCEU's Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie interviewed each other for Variety's Actors on Actors and shared a stirring conversation on acting
Image: Getty Images
Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson
Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield and The Batman's Robert Pattinson have been ex-roommates and also known to share a close friendship
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who have been The Voice coaches