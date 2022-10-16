Heading 3

MCU meets DCEU:

Image: Getty Images

Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson

Margot Robbie aka DCEU's Harley Quinn and MCU's Black Widow aka Scarlett Johansson appeared in a viral lockdown video that showed actresses and stuntwomen in a virtual fight

Image: Getty Images

Henry Cavill and Chris Evans

Superman and Captain America stars appeared on stage together at the BAFTAs 2015, the duo also shared a viral moment at Oscars when Chris caught Henry stuffing cookies in his mouth

Image: Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin

When Thanos and Aquaman shared the stage at an awards ceremony, it was an epic moment. Brolin and Momoa also worked together in Dune

Image: Gal Gadot Instagram

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson posed for adorable photos together at Oscars and fans loved this MCU and DCEU crossover

Gal Gadot and Brie Larson

Image: Getty Images

Harry Styles and Chris Pine

When MCU's Eros aka Harry Styles and DCEU's Steve aka Chris Pine met, it turned into a viral event as controversy broke over a "Spitgate" incident which both the stars denied

Image: Getty Images

Deadpool meets Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds
co-starred in Red Notice and The Rock spoke about being game for a crossover movie with their characters

Image: Getty Images

Sebastian Stan and Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie didn't recognise Sebastian Stan who played Bucky Barnes in MCU when they worked together on I, Tonya

Image: Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Robert Downey Jr.

In a 2020 interview, Batman actor Ben Affleck revealed how MCU's Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr. helped him with his sobriety and was his biggest supporter during a tough time

Image: Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal and Margot Robbie

MCU's Mysterio aka Jake Gyllenhaal and DCEU's Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie interviewed each other for Variety's Actors on Actors and shared a stirring conversation on acting

Image: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield and The Batman's Robert Pattinson have been ex-roommates and also known to share a close friendship

