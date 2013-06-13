ARMYs believe that the existence of BTS members brings them immense happiness and joy, and they consider the members to be the universe of the ARMY fandom.
ARMYs’ Love For BTS
Source: BTS Instagram
BTS, a talented and versatile group of seven members, made their debut on June 13, 2013, under the small agency Big Hit Entertainment. Their hard work, dedication, and impact have led them to unparalleled success.
Success Of BTS
Source: BTS Instagram
During an interview in 2014, the BTS members shared interesting stories about the origins and meanings of their real names
Unique names
Source: BTS Instagram
RM, the frontman of BTS, has the real name Kim Namjoon, which means "the genius from South." This name holds true as he has proven to be a true genius
RM
Source: BTS Instagram
Kim Seokjin, also known as Jin, is BTS's worldwide handsome member. His grandfather named him, and his name means "a great treasure"
Jin
Source: BTS Instagram
SUGA's real name is Min Yoongi. While he doesn't know the story behind his name, his family name is used across generations, and he aims to lead a good life to leave a positive legacy
Suga
Source: BTS Instagram
J-Hope, BTS' dance leader, has the real name Jung Hoseok. Named after a temple, it means 'a name that will spread throughout the entire country', and true to the meaning, he is now a worldwide phenomenon!
J-Hope
Source: BTS Instagram
Jimin was named by his grandfather, and according to him, his name means "my wisdom will reach higher than the sky"
Jimin
Source: BTS Instagram
V's real name is Kim Taehyung, which means 'all wishes will come true'. His grandfather, who is a naming master, created his name with his future in mind, and it seems to have predicted his success in BTS
V
Source: BTS Instagram
Click Here
Golden maknae's real name is Jeon Jungkook and he was named after his late grandfather. Although he's not sure of the meaning, it could mean 'the pillar of the nation'.
Jungkook
Source: BTS Instagram