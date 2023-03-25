MAR 25, 2023
Meet cast of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies
Zoya Akhtar has been at the helm of a larger than life movies since the start of her career. She has made films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do
Source: Zoya Akhtar Instagram
Zoya Akhtar
Source: Zoya Akhtar Instagram
The Archies is a live action musical, set in India of the 60s. This is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archie Comic series!
The Storyline
Many expressed curiosity and excitement over the film’s actors after its announcement. Let's find out The Archies’ powerful cast
Source: Zoya Akhtar Instagram
Take a look at the cast!
Khushi is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor who will be playing the character of Betty Cooper
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Shweta Bachchan Instagram
Agastya Nanda
He is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and the great-grandson of Raj Kapoor. Apart from working in this film he will be seen in the biographical film named Ikkis
She is the daughter of the country’s biggest star, Shah Rukh Khan. She will play the role of Veronica
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan
Dot or Aditi Saigal is a talented singer/song-writer who is the daughter of rockstar Amit Saigal
Source: Dot Instagram
Dot
He is an upcoming actor who is all set to play the character of Reggie
Source: Vedang Raina
Vedang Raina
He has already worked in movies like Super 30 and Dolly aur Kitty ke Chamakte Sitare. Mihir will play Jughead in this movie
Source: Mihir Ahuja Instagram
Mihir Ahuja
Yuvraj Menda will play the character of Dilton Doiley. He’s seen posting dance videos on his socials
Source: Yuvraj Menda Instagram
Yuvraj Menda
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.