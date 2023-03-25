Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Entertainment 

MAR 25, 2023

Meet cast of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies

Zoya Akhtar has been at the helm of a larger than life movies since the start of her career. She has made films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do

Source: Zoya Akhtar Instagram

Zoya Akhtar

Source: Zoya Akhtar Instagram

The Archies is a live action musical, set in India of the 60s. This is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archie Comic series!

The Storyline 

Many expressed curiosity and excitement over the film’s actors after its announcement. Let's find out The Archies’ powerful cast

Source: Zoya Akhtar Instagram

Take a look at the cast!

Khushi is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor who will be playing the character of Betty Cooper

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Shweta Bachchan Instagram

Agastya Nanda

He is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and the great-grandson of Raj Kapoor. Apart from working in this film he will be seen in the biographical film named Ikkis


She is the daughter of the country’s biggest star, Shah Rukh Khan. She will play the role of Veronica

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan

Dot or Aditi Saigal is a talented singer/song-writer who is the daughter of rockstar Amit Saigal

Source: Dot Instagram

Dot

He is an upcoming actor who is all set to play the character of Reggie

Source: Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina

He has already worked in movies like Super 30 and Dolly aur Kitty ke Chamakte Sitare. Mihir will play Jughead in this movie

Source: Mihir Ahuja Instagram

Mihir Ahuja

Yuvraj Menda will play the character of Dilton Doiley. He’s seen posting dance videos on his socials

Source: Yuvraj Menda Instagram

Yuvraj Menda

