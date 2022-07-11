Meet the cast of Ponniyin Selvan: I

Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the biggest and most anticipated Indian film. It is made in two parts and features some of the fine talented actors of the South
Image: Lyca Productions Twitter
PS-1 features a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj
Chiyaani Vikram plays the role of Chola Crown Prince Aditya Karikala. He is introduced as the fierce warrior and wild tiger of Ponniyin Selvan
Jayaram Ravi is introduced as Great Raja Raja Chola, the Ponniyin Selvan. He is the visionary prince and architect of the golden era, the original gangster of Ponniyin Selvan
Karthi will be seen in the role of Vanthiyathevan, who is a swashbuckling adventurer and a spy and his charming smile will steal hearts
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in the role of Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission of vengeance
Trisha Krishnan is introduced as a courageous woman, princess Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan. In the world of men, she is represented as a woman of courage
Ponniyin Selvan is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel tells the story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty
The film, the first part of which is set to hit screens on September 30 this year, will release in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi
A.R. Rahman will be composing the music and Ravi Varman is the cinematographer for grand visuals
