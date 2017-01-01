Meet HYBE’s first Indian-origin K-pop idol 

Seventeen-year-old Lara Raj secures second position in HYBE's KATSEYE, a multinational girl group with members from the USA, South Korea, the Philippines, and Switzerland.
Lara Raj, Rising Star:
HYBE unveils the final six members of KATSEYE, representing four countries. Lara Raj, an Indian-American talent, shines among the finalists, showcasing global diversity.
Diverse KATSEYE Lineup:
HYBE and Universal Music Group collaborate for KATSEYE, set to debut under Geffen Records. The group's diverse members, including Lara, were chosen through the survival show competition.
Global Collaboration:
Lara Raj secures her spot in KATSEYE through the survival show "The Debut: Dream Academy." The cutthroat competition highlights her musical prowess and stage presence.
The Debut: Dream Academy:
Featured in Michelle Obama's Global Girls Alliance video, Lara Raj's talent extends beyond music. Her second position in KATSEYE reflects her multifaceted abilities.
Michelle Obama Connection:
Fluency and Fashion:
Fluent in English and Tamil, Lara captivates with impeccable fashion choices. Born on November 3rd, the 17-year-old promises to be a versatile K-pop idol.
Lara Raj's versatility extends to modeling, with a Macy's campaign in 2017. She co-hosts the American Heart Association's 'Go Red For Women' campaign, showcasing her philanthropic side.
Modeling and Campaigns:
Lara's Instagram features cover songs and dance videos, giving fans a glimpse of her artistic flair. Her popularity is evident in the survival show with 120,000 entries.
Social Media Presence:
Rising above 120,000 competitors, Lara secures a finalist spot in KATSEYE. Her achievements mark her as a promising K-pop star with global appeal.
Survival Show Success:
Fans eagerly await details about KATSEYE's debut, anticipating Lara Raj's impactful contribution to the group's success. The group's global reach and diverse talent make it highly anticipated in the K-pop scene.