Jiya Surana
Entertainment
25 OCTOBER, 2023
Meet Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants
Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat will light up the dance floor as she participates in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Sangeeta Phogat
Image: Sangeeta Phogat Instagram
Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in Ajooni and is now getting ready for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Shoaib Ibrahim
Video: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram
Tanishaa Mukerji is all set to make a comeback on TV after a decade
Tanishaa Mukerji
Image: Tanishaa Mukerji Instagram
Adrija Sinha who participated in Super Dancer 2 will dance again in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Adrija Sinha
Image: Adrija Sinha Instagram
Urvashi Dholakia returns with yet another reality show after a long gap
Urvashi Dholakia
Image: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
After Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Shiv Thakare is all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Shiv Thakare
Image: Shiv Thakare Instagram
The Kapil Sharma show fame Rajiv Thakur is now set to dance on the tunes
Rajiv Thakur
Image: Rajiv Thakur Instagram
Aamir Ali is ready to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Aamir Ali
Image: Aamir Ali Instagram
Karuna Pandey who is currently seen in Pushpa Impossible is ready to participate in Jhalak
Karuna Pandey
Image: Sony TV Official Instagram
Anjali Anand was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is now back with her dancing shoes on
Anjali Anand
Image: Anjali Anand Instagram
