Jiya Surana

Entertainment

25 OCTOBER, 2023

Meet Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants

Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat will light up the dance floor as she participates in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 

Sangeeta Phogat

Image: Sangeeta Phogat Instagram 

Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in Ajooni and is now getting ready for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 

Shoaib Ibrahim

Video: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram 

Tanishaa Mukerji is all set to make a comeback on TV after a decade

Tanishaa Mukerji

Image: Tanishaa Mukerji Instagram 

Adrija Sinha who participated in Super Dancer 2 will dance again in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Adrija Sinha

Image: Adrija Sinha Instagram 

Urvashi Dholakia returns with yet another reality show after a long gap

Urvashi Dholakia

Image: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram 

After Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Shiv Thakare is all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Shiv Thakare

Image: Shiv Thakare Instagram 

The Kapil Sharma show fame Rajiv Thakur is now set to dance on the tunes 

Rajiv Thakur 

Image: Rajiv Thakur Instagram 

Aamir Ali is ready to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Aamir Ali

Image: Aamir Ali Instagram

Karuna Pandey who is currently seen in Pushpa Impossible is ready to participate in Jhalak

Karuna Pandey


Image: Sony TV Official Instagram 

Anjali Anand was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is now back with her dancing shoes on

Anjali Anand

Image: Anjali Anand Instagram 

