 October 14, 2023

Meet K-pop stars who are not Humans

All the memes of this K-pop group are non-human hyper-real avatars

Image:  METAVERSE Entertainment

The members of the South Korean girl group MAVE only exist virtually 

It is a 4 member girl band including SIU, ZENA, TYRA, and MARTY who live in the digital world 

TYRA

All 4 members sing, dance, and host fan meetings just like other K-pop groups

They debuted on January 25, 2023, with the single album PANDORA’S BOX

They look so real that sometimes the fans can't recognize if they are AI-generated or real 

SIU is the leader of the virtual group and holds the position of main vocalist

ZENA is the lead vocalist of the K-pop group MAVE

 MARTY holds the position of Sub-rapper and Sub-dancer in the group 

TYRA is the main rapper, main dancer, and the maknae of the group MAVE

