Meet K-pop stars who are not Humans
All the memes of this K-pop group are non-human hyper-real avatars
Image: METAVERSE Entertainment
The members of the South Korean girl group MAVE only exist virtually
Image: METAVERSE Entertainment
It is a 4 member girl band including SIU, ZENA, TYRA, and MARTY who live in the digital world
Image: METAVERSE Entertainment
TYRA
TYRA
TYRA
All 4 members sing, dance, and host fan meetings just like other K-pop groups
Image: METAVERSE Entertainment
They debuted on January 25, 2023, with the single album PANDORA’S BOX
Image: METAVERSE Entertainment
They look so real that sometimes the fans can't recognize if they are AI-generated or real
Image: METAVERSE Entertainment
SIU is the leader of the virtual group and holds the position of main vocalist
Image: METAVERSE Entertainment
SIU
ZENA is the lead vocalist of the K-pop group MAVE
ZENA
Image: METAVERSE Entertainment
MARTY holds the position of Sub-rapper and Sub-dancer in the group
MARTY
Image: METAVERSE Entertainment
Click Here
TYRA is the main rapper, main dancer, and the maknae of the group MAVE
TYRA
Image: METAVERSE Entertainment