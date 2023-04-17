APRIL 17, 2023
Meet Nandini Gupta-Miss India 2023
Image- MissIndiaOrg’s Instagram
Nandini Gupta from Kota in Rajasthan won the title of Femina Miss India 2023
Title
Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram
Since she was 10 years old, the 19-year-old from Kota, Rajasthan had a dream of becoming Miss India
Dream come true
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday gave performances at the event, while Maniesh Paul and Bhumi Pednekar hosted the show
Image- MissIndiaOrg’s Instagram
Event
During an interview with the pageant, Nandini mentioned that Sir Ratan Tata, who does a lot for humanity and donates most of it to charity, is the most influential person in her life. She added that he is loved by millions and always remains grounded
Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram
Interview
Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram
Inspiration
Nandini also mentioned in the interview that Priyanka Chopra inspired her to start her journey with the Miss India pageant
Nandini, who is a combination of beauty and brains, holds a degree in Business Management and is committed to taking up challenges and achieving success
Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram
Education
Nandini Gupta has a passion for promoting Kota Doriya, a fabric known for its comfortable and cool qualities
Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram
Passion
Nandini attributed her victory to her family and their constant faith in her
Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram
Dedicate
Nandini Gupta is set to represent India at the 71st Miss World pageant, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates
Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram
Miss World 2023
Shreya Poonja from Delhi and Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively
Image- MissIndiaOrg’s Instagram
Runner ups
