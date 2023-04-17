Heading 3

APRIL 17, 2023

Meet Nandini Gupta-Miss India 2023

Image- MissIndiaOrg’s Instagram

Nandini Gupta from Kota in Rajasthan won the title of Femina Miss India 2023

Title

Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram

Since she was 10 years old, the 19-year-old from Kota, Rajasthan had a dream of becoming Miss India

Dream come true

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday gave performances at the event, while Maniesh Paul and Bhumi Pednekar hosted the show

Image- MissIndiaOrg’s Instagram

Event

During an interview with the pageant, Nandini mentioned that Sir Ratan Tata, who does a lot for humanity and donates most of it to charity, is the most influential person in her life. She added that he is loved by millions and always remains grounded

Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram

Interview

Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram

Inspiration

Nandini also mentioned in the interview that Priyanka Chopra inspired her to start her journey with the Miss India pageant

Nandini, who is a combination of beauty and brains, holds a degree in Business Management and is committed to taking up challenges and achieving success

Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram

Education

Nandini Gupta has a passion for promoting Kota Doriya, a fabric known for its comfortable and cool qualities

Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram

Passion

Nandini attributed her victory to her family and their constant faith in her

Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram

Dedicate

Nandini Gupta is set to represent India at the 71st Miss World pageant, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates

Image- Nandini Gupta’s Instagram

Miss World 2023

Shreya Poonja from Delhi and Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively

Image- MissIndiaOrg’s Instagram

Runner ups

